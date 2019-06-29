Photos capture how Elizabeth Warren became an academic, a US Senator, and a leading Democratic presidential contender

caption Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren on a campaign swing through Fairfield, Iowa. source Reuters/Rachel Mummey

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren has forged a political identity as a fighter who wants to level the playing field for the American middle class.

Now she is seeking the Democratic Party’s nomination for the presidency, centering her campaign on a progressive vision to tilt the economic scales of power away from corporations and the rich.

Warren’s life trajectory has taken her from the prairies of Oklahoma to the classrooms of Harvard Law School and finally into the halls of Congress.

Here’s how a spirited academic became an influential senator and now a leading contender for the presidency.

When she arrived to Washington, she blasted the lack of government accountability for the banks and financiers that nearly caused an economic meltdown.

Then she ran for the Senate in 2012 and won a competitive race against Republican incumbent Scott Brown, becoming the first female senator to represent Massachusetts.

Now she is seeking the Democratic Party's nomination for the presidency, centering her campaign on a progressive vision to tilt the economic scales of power away from corporations and the rich.

On the campaign trail, she regularly talks about a critical juncture in her childhood: her mother's decision to get a minimum-wage job answering phones at Sears.

In the 1960s, Warren’s father suffered a heart attack. He then lost his job as a salesman in Oklahoma City, and their options were very limited. Suddenly, the Warren family risked losing their home and were on the brink of financial ruin.

She credits her mother’s job with keeping the family out of poverty, which gave them the money to pay the bills and stay afloat during hard times.

“It’s a story about government. And about no matter how hard you work, the rules made by the people in government will still make the big difference in your life,” she said at a presidential candidate forum earlier this year.

Here’s how a spirited academic became an influential senator and now a leading contender for the presidency:

Elizabeth Warren was born Elizabeth Herring in Norman, Oklahoma on June 12, 1949. Growing up, her family called her ‘Betsy.’

caption Elizabeth Warren as a baby. source Courtesy of the Warren campaign

Warren had three older brothers, all of whom later served in the military.

caption Elizabeth Warren and her family in Oklahoma. source Courtesy of the Warren campaign

A brilliant student, Warren skipped the sixth grade. And the family later moved to Oklahoma City so she could attend a better school.

caption Elizabeth Warren’s third-grade yearbook photo. source Courtesy of the Warren campaign

In the 1960s, Warren’s father suffered a heart attack and lost his job. Warren credits her mother Pauline’s decision to get a job at Sears with rescuing her family from financial ruin. Warren said: ‘That minimum-wage job saved our home, and my mother saved our family.’

source Courtesy of the Warren campaign

By the age of 16, Warren was the state debate champion and graduating high school. She enrolled at George Washington University that same year on a debate scholarship and had a desire to become a teacher.

caption Elizabeth Warren and a high school debate partner in 1966. source Courtesy of the Warren campaign

Warren dropped out of GW during her sophomore year to marry her high-school boyfriend. She later graduated from the University of Houston, moved to New Jersey and gave birth to her first daughter Amelia in 1971.

caption Elizabeth Warren and daughter Amelia. source Courtesy of the Warren campaign

In 1980, Warren married her second husband, Harvard Law School Professor Bruce Mann. After earning her law degree, Warren went on to teach law at the University of Pennsylvania and Harvard Law School among other schools.

caption Elizabeth Warren and her husband Bruce Mann. source Courtesy of the Warren campaign

Warren spent much of her academic career researching why Americans filed for bankruptcy. She found most financial victims were middle-class families who had faced a devastating personal event: job loss, divorce, or health problems. Her research overturned traditional ideas of who experienced financial hardship and why.

caption Warren teaching at the University of Pennsylvania in the early 1990s. source Leif Skoogfors/Corbis via Getty Images

Lawmakers in Washington began relying on Warren’s financial expertise and she traveled there to testify on various bills. During the 2008 financial crisis, she was appointed to head the panel overseeing the $700 billion bailout fund, known as the Troubled Assets Relief Program.

caption Elizabeth Warren, Chairwoman of the Congressional Oversight Panel on TARP, takes her seat to testify before the House Budget Committee on Capitol Hill on June 9, 2009 in Washington, DC. source Photo by Jonathan Ernst/Getty Images

As head of the bailout fund, she criticized Obama’s Treasury secretary Timothy Geithner for not doing more for small businesses and homeowners impacted by the financial crisis. In his memoir, Geithner said Warren’s oversight hearings resembled ‘made-for-YouTube inquisitions rather than serious inquiries.’

caption Panel Chair Elizabeth Warren (L) speaks during a hearing before the Congressional Oversight panel, which was created to oversee the expenditure of Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP), December 10, 2009 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. source Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

The financial crisis deepened Warren’s view that there needed to be a federal agency charged with protecting consumers from predatory lending and other fraudulent practices. Then President Obama appointed her to help set up the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in September 2010.

caption President Barack Obama and Elizabeth Warren making their way to the Rose Garden on September 17, 2010. source MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

When Obama passed her over to lead the CFPB, Warren returned to Massachusetts to run for the Senate against a Republican incumbent in 2012. Her opponent lambasted her ‘elitist attitude’ and called her ‘anti-free enterprise.’

caption Democratic candidate for senate Elizabeth Warren held an 11th-hour campaign event in Dorchester, Massachusetts in November 2012. source Dina Rudick/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

But Warren came from behind to win 54% of the vote, becoming the first female US Senator from Massachusetts.

caption Elizabeth Warren takes the stage for her acceptance after beating incumbent U.S. Senator Scott Brown at the Copley Fairmont November 6, 2012 Boston, Massachusetts. The campaign was highly contested and closely watched and went down to the wire. source Darren McCollester/Getty Images

Warren’s time in the Senate cemented her identity as a policy wonk. She continued pushing for greater transparency from Wall Street and introduced a bill on student loan reform.

caption U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) listens to testimony from witnesses during a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on “Mitigating Systemic Risk Through Wall Street Reforms,” on Capitol Hill, July 11, 2013 in Washington, DC. source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

In one memorable hearing, Warren called Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf ‘gutless’ for his handling of a fake bank account scandal. She also demanded Stumpf’s resignation.

caption Senator Elizabeth Warren, Democrat of Massachusetts, questions John Stumpf, chairman and CEO of Wells Fargo, as he testifies about the unauthorized opening of accounts by Wells Fargo during a Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, September 20, 2016 source SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

Warren briefly considered a 2016 presidential run before opting out. In the Democratic primary, she supported former Secretary of State Hillary over Sen. Bernie Sanders. Warren later delivered the keynote address at the 2016 Democratic National Convention.

caption Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton accompanied by Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) speaks to and meets Ohio voters during a rally at the Cincinnati Museum Center at Union Terminal in Cincinnati, Ohio on Monday, June 27, 2016 source Photo by Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images

During the Trump presidency, Warren has fiercely opposed many of the administration’s policies on immigration, healthcare and the economy. But she’s also been critical of the Democratic party’s approach, saying: ‘Far too often, Democrats have been unwilling to get out there and fight.’

caption Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks before a march across Boston Commons during the Boston Women’s March on January 21, 2017 source RYAN MCBRIDE/AFP/Getty Images

Last year, Warren was criticized for taking a DNA test to prove she had distant Native American ancestry. She apologized, and went on to win reelection in the Senate.

caption Sen. Elizabeth Warren addresses the crowd at the Massachusetts Democratic Coordinated Campaign Election Night Celebration in Boston, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, November 7, 2018. Sen. Warren was re-elected source Sarah Rice for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Warren announced her candidacy earlier this year, campaigning on a stream of policy ideas that would remake the American economy. Now a leading contender, she’s rolling out detailed policy proposals on taxes, student loans and universal child care. Warren’s campaign has embraced the slogan: ‘I have a plan for that.’