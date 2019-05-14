Elizabeth Warren calls for a boycott of Fox News, which she accused of spreading hate, racism, and conspiracy theories

Sen. Elizabeth Warren asked her supporters on Tuesday to sign a petition to boycott Fox News, which the Massachusetts Democrat condemned as “a hate-for-profit racket.”

Warren, a 2020 presidential candidate, said she rejected the the right-leaning network’s invitation to do a town hall, arguing that Democratic voters shouldn’t be asked to support Fox.

“Fox News is a hate-for-profit racket that gives a megaphone to racists and conspiracy theorists,” Warren tweeted.

But other prominent Democrats – including allies of Warren’s like Sen. Bernie Sanders – are taking a different approach to Fox’s 2020 coverage.

Warren’s campaign argued that “a Democratic town hall gives the Fox News sales team a way to tell potential sponsors it’s safe to buy ads on Fox – no harm to their brand or reputation.”

Other prominent Democrats, including those representing the left flank of the party like Sen. Bernie Sanders, are taking a different approach to Fox.

Sanders, a fellow 2020 candidate, did a town hall on Fox last month, which became the most-watched town hall of the 2020 cycle thus far. But Sanders was critical of Fox throughout the live event, pushing back on some of the hosts’ questions.

A Fox spokesperson did not respond immediately to INSIDER’s request for comment.