Warren drafted a contract for Bloomberg to sign to release people from NDAs related to alleged sexual harassment and gender discrimination

source Screenshot/MSNBC

Sen. Elizabeth Warren drafted a contract for media mogul Mike Bloomberg to release those from his company who accused him of sexual harassment or gender discrimination from their non-disclosure agreements.

Warren, who used to teach contract law, said “all Mayor Bloomberg has to do is download it … sign it, and then the women or men will be free to speak and tell their own stories.”

Bloomberg has been under scrutiny following the lawsuits alleging that he created a hostile work environment for women in his company in the 1990s, ABC News reported.

The media mogul has denied the allegations since they first came to light last year and were the subject of a Business Insider investigation.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren drafted a contract for media mogul and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg to release those from his company who accused him of sexual harassment or gender discrimination from their non-disclosure agreements.

The senator opened up her CNN town hall by reading the document out loud to the audience.

“I asked [Bloomberg] if he would release those people from the non-disclosure agreements,” Warren said during the town hall, referring to her tense moments with the former mayor at the Democratic debate on Wednesday in Nevada. “This is an election for president of the United States and transparency here is important.”

"I used to teach contract law. And I thought I would make this easy." Elizabeth Warren opened her #cnntownhall by reading aloud a document to release people from Michael Bloomberg's nondisclosure agreements https://t.co/j8nidJ0nTL pic.twitter.com/eHMBjI4qyM — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 21, 2020

Warren, who used to teach contract law, said she wrote up a release and covenant not to sue, and that “all Mayor Bloomberg has to do is download it … sign it, and then the women or men will be free to speak and tell their own stories.”

Bloomberg has been under scrutiny following the lawsuits alleging that he created a hostile work environment for women in his company in the 1990s, ABC News reported. Bloomberg has denied the allegations since they first came to light last year and were the subject of a Business Insider investigation.

Mike Bloomberg can easily release the women who have accused him of sexual harassment—and who voluntarily want to speak about their experiences—from their non-disclosure agreements. Take a look at how simple and straightforward it would be: pic.twitter.com/XLncEnSXDF — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 21, 2020

Warren criticized Bloomberg for the sexual harassment and gender discrimination allegations at the Democratic debates in Nevada on Wednesday, and she demanded the accusers be released from their NDAs.

Bloomberg defended himself during the debate by saying “they signed those agreements, and we’ll live with it.”

Elizabeth Warren on Michael Bloomberg's non-disclosure agreements: "Some is how many?" #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/PBLaoqv1f8 — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) February 20, 2020

Warren’s mediocre performance in the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary have put her on the offense ahead of the upcoming Nevada caucuses.