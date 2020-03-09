Elizabeth Warren did the ‘Flip the Switch’ TikTok challenge on ‘Saturday Night Live’ and Drake responded

Drake responded to Sen. Elizabeth Warren and impersonator Kate McKinnon doing the “flip the switch” TikTok challenge: “Wow I need to come home.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren made a surprise appearance on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend and took part in the sketch show’s cold open alongside her impersonator Kate McKinnon, who dressed as her.

The NBC “SNL” Instagram and Twitter pages posted a video of the two, dressed in the same outfit, doing the challenge.

The challenge uses Drake’s song “Nonstop,” in which Drake sings “I just flipped the switch” in the opening lines.

Sen. Warren surprised the “SNL” audience by appearing in the show’s cold open alongside McKinnon, who has frequently impersonated Sen. Warren on the sketch show.

Backstage, however, the fun continued as McKinnon and Sen. Warren filmed themselves doing the “flip the switch” Tik Tok challenge. The official NBCSNL Twitter and Instagram pages posted the video.

The challenge sees TikTok users play with the first line from Drake’s song “Nonstop,” in which two people dance and then suddenly switch places and outfits.

