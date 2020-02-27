Elizabeth Warren roasts Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, and Mark Zuckerberg in a game of ‘Guess the Billionaire’ on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’

- source
- CBS
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Wednesday night.
- During the interview, Colbert asked Warren to guess famous billionaires based solely on his description – which resulted in Warren accidentally roasting Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, and Jeff Bezos.
- “Never shows emotion. Looks like he cuts his own bangs with toenail clippers,” Colbert said, to which Warren confidently replied, “Bill Gates!” The answer, though, was Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg – notorious for having a … distinct haircut.
- Check out the full video below.
