Elizabeth Warren roasts Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, and Mark Zuckerberg in a game of 'Guess the Billionaire' on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

By
Ben Gilbert, Business Insider US
-

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA.)

caption
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA.)
source
CBS
  • Sen. Elizabeth Warren appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Wednesday night.
  • During the interview, Colbert asked Warren to guess famous billionaires based solely on his description – which resulted in Warren accidentally roasting Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, and Jeff Bezos.
  • “Never shows emotion. Looks like he cuts his own bangs with toenail clippers,” Colbert said, to which Warren confidently replied, “Bill Gates!” The answer, though, was Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg – notorious for having a … distinct haircut.
  • Check out the full video below.
