Elizabeth Warren is floundering in New Hampshire, set to earn 0 delegates as her campaign struggles in Bernie Sanders’ shadow

Sen. Elizabeth Warren had a dismal showing in the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday, despite heavy campaigning in the Granite State, which neighbors her home state of Massachusetts.

As of 8:30 pm ET, Warren was in fourth place with about 11% of the vote – behind Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

She was projected to fall short of the 15% threshold necessary to win delegates in the primary.

Warren was tied in fourth place with former Vice President Joe Biden at 11% support in New Hampshire in the days leading up to the primary, according to a Real Clear Politics polling average. But she remained upbeat, telling supporters on Monday, “When you get knocked down, you get right back in and get in the fight!”

The results are particularly crucial for Warren and Biden, both of whom were hoping for a comeback after their third- and fourth-place finishes in the Iowa caucus, whose results were marred by errors and days of delays.

Warren’s candidacy has lately been overshadowed by that of fellow progressive Sanders, whom she has mostly declined to criticize. Meanwhile, moderate candidates Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former Mayor Pete Buttigieg have surged ahead, eating into Biden’s support.

The past two winners of the Democratic New Hampshire primary, however – Sen. Bernie Sanders in 2016 and then-Sen. Hillary Clinton in 2008 – didn’t go on to win the party’s nomination, meaning a victory or loss in the Granite State won’t necessarily make or break a candidate.

Walt Hickey and Grace Panetta contributed to this report.