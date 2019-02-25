Elizabeth Warren says she won’t hold fundraisers or reserve special time for big donors, setting her apart from the Democratic primary field

Sen. Elizabeth Warren further distanced herself from big donors on Monday, announcing she won’t hold fundraisers, calls, or special events with wealthy benefactors during her presidential campaign.

The move gives Warren a way to differentiate herself from her primary opponents on campaign finance, and will potentially boost her small-donor fundraising.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren further distanced herself from big money in politics on Monday, announcing that she won’t hold fundraisers, calls, or special events with big donors during the course of her presidential campaign.

Shunning the special treatment that members of both parties have traditionally afforded wealthy benefactors, Warren said her campaign will listen equally to all its supporters.

“That means no fancy receptions or big money fund-raisers only with people who can write the big checks,” the Massachusetts Democrat said in an email to her supporters on Monday morning.

She went on, “It means that wealthy donors won’t be able to purchase better seats or one-on-one time with me at our events. And it means I won’t be doing ‘call time,’ which is when candidates take hours to call wealthy donors to ask for their support.”

Warren has already banned PAC money from her campaign, and has urged other Democratic presidential candidates to do the same. She’s also demanded that wealthy candidates not fund their own bids.

“Democrats deserve a chance to choose a nominee whose time is not for sale to people who can write big checks,” she wrote in the Monday email. “We’re going to take the time presidential candidates typically reserve for courting wealthy donors and instead, use it to build organizing event after organizing event in the early primary states and across the country.”

Warren emphasized that giving all supporters equal access to her campaign will allow women and people of color more influence, as the vast majority of big donors are white men.

We are going to build a primary campaign based on ideas and principles – not money and access. Tomorrow I’m making a big announcement about how we’re going to do just that. pic.twitter.com/s3AaMrqROa — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) February 24, 2019

Warren has built her political career fighting a system she says is “rigged” for the wealthy and her presidential campaign has already been defined by economic populism. She’s already unveiled a universal child care policy and a plan to implement a wealth tax on the 75,000 richest American families.

Last week, Sen. Bernie Sanders raised $6 million from 225,000 donors in the 24 hours following his presidential campaign announcement. By contrast, Warren raised about $300,000 from 8,000 donors in the first 24 hours after announcing her exploratory committee on December 31.