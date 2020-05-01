Elle Fanning says she’s ‘getting creative’ with makeup, and seemingly experimented with lipstick on her eyelids

caption Elle Fanning’s latest beauty look seems to have been created using only lipstick. source Rachel Murray/Stringer/Getty Images

Elle Fanning is known for her glamorous red-carpet style, which sometimes includes daring outfits.

While social distancing, however, she seems to be shifting her focus to beauty experiments.

On Wednesday, for example, she posted a photo of herself “getting creative” with makeup, and seemingly applied lipstick to both her lips and eyelids.

She also temporarily dyed her hair pink in March.

Elle Fanning is known to take fashion risks, but she’s now experimenting with beauty.

On Wednesday, the actress posted a series of Instagram photos in which she’s seen wearing bright-red makeup. While she didn’t list any of the products she used, she seems to have applied a single shade of lipstick across both her lips and eyelids.

“How I’m getting creative,” she wrote as the caption of her photos.

As it turns out, Fanning seems to have more creative makeup ideas up her sleeve.

In the comments section of her post, Interview editor-in-chief Nick Haramis wrote: “I’m into it tbh!”

The actress later replied, writing: “more to come hahah.”

caption Elle Fanning replied to Interview editor-in-chief Nick Haramis. source Elle Fanning/Instagram

A few weeks earlier on March 25, Fanning shared another look at her social-distancing beauty routine when she posted a photo of herself with pink hair to her Instagram story. Of course, the dye was only temporary, as her hair is now back to her standard blonde shade.

Thanks to her post, she became one of the first celebrities to dye their hair pink while staying home. Other stars to take part in the trend include Ricky Martin, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and Sarah Michelle Gellar.

And more recently, Hollywood stars like Hilary Duff and Kristen Stewart have taken the trend to new levels, dyeing their hair vibrant shades of blue and orange respectively.