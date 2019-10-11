Elle Fanning looked like a Disney princess in a ball gown with a sparkling top covered in mesh

Elle Fanning attended the European premiere of “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” in London on Wednesday.

She looked like a Disney princess on the red carpet, and wore a green ball gown designed by Armani.

The dress featured a sparkling top, mesh overlay, and ruffled sleeves. She completed the look with jewel earrings and lattice-style heels.

She also posed next to her costar Angelina Jolie, who matched in a dazzling Ralph & Russo gown with cape-style sleeves.

Elle Fanning might play a Disney princess on-screen, but she can also look like one in real life.

On Wednesday, the actress attended the European premiere of “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” in a mint-green ball gown designed by Armani. The dress featured a sparkling strapless top, mesh overlay, and ruffled sleeves. Her semi-sheer skirt also featured a layer of sparkles.

To complete the look, Fanning donned an updo hairstyle, jeweled earrings, and heels that matched the lattice-style fabric of her dress.

While on the red carpet, Fanning posed alongside her costar Angelina Jolie, who matched in a dazzling Ralph & Russo dress.

Her queen-like gown was white with silver sparkles, and had cape-like sleeves that extended into a train behind her.

This isn’t the first time Fanning and Jolie have channeled Disney characters on the red carpet.

While attending a “Maleficent” photo call in Rome on Monday, Jolie wore a ruffled purple blouse that was reminiscent of Ursula, the octopus villain from “The Little Mermaid.”

caption Angelina Jolie attends a “Maleficent” photo call in Rome, Italy. source Yara Nardi/Reuters

Fanning also turned heads when she attended the Los Angeles premiere of “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” in a green off-the-shoulder dress adorned with flowers across each sleeve.