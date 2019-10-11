Elle Fanning looked like a Disney princess in a ball gown with a sparkling top covered in mesh

- Elle Fanning attended the European premiere of “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” in London on Wednesday.
- She looked like a Disney princess on the red carpet, and wore a green ball gown designed by Armani.
- The dress featured a sparkling top, mesh overlay, and ruffled sleeves. She completed the look with jewel earrings and lattice-style heels.
- She also posed next to her costar Angelina Jolie, who matched in a dazzling Ralph & Russo gown with cape-style sleeves.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Elle Fanning might play a Disney princess on-screen, but she can also look like one in real life.
On Wednesday, the actress attended the European premiere of “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” in a mint-green ball gown designed by Armani. The dress featured a sparkling strapless top, mesh overlay, and ruffled sleeves. Her semi-sheer skirt also featured a layer of sparkles.
To complete the look, Fanning donned an updo hairstyle, jeweled earrings, and heels that matched the lattice-style fabric of her dress.
While on the red carpet, Fanning posed alongside her costar Angelina Jolie, who matched in a dazzling Ralph & Russo dress.
Her queen-like gown was white with silver sparkles, and had cape-like sleeves that extended into a train behind her.
This isn’t the first time Fanning and Jolie have channeled Disney characters on the red carpet.
While attending a “Maleficent” photo call in Rome on Monday, Jolie wore a ruffled purple blouse that was reminiscent of Ursula, the octopus villain from “The Little Mermaid.”
- source
- Yara Nardi/Reuters
Read more: Angelina Jolie’s outfits on the ‘Maleficent’ press tour are giving us Disney vibes
Fanning also turned heads when she attended the Los Angeles premiere of “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” in a green off-the-shoulder dress adorned with flowers across each sleeve.
- Read more:
- Angelina Jolie is stunningly evil in a new trailer for the ‘Maleficent’ sequel coming this fall
- Watch Angelina Jolie transform into Disney’s Maleficent in a behind-the-scenes video
- Elle Fanning reassures fans that she’s OK after fainting at Cannes Film Festival because her dress was ‘too tight’
- Julia Roberts wore a polka-dot jumpsuit to a polo match that made her look just like her character in ‘Pretty Woman’