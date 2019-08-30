16 of the best looks from ‘Legally Blonde’

caption “Legally Blonde” is known for its early 2000s fashions. source Metro Goldwyn-Mayer

“Legally Blonde” (2001) features characters with memorable wardrobes that have helped define the style of the early 2000s.

Elle Woods’ signature color is hot pink and she wears it in just about every look, from swimsuits to courtroom ensembles.

Vivian Kensington’s outfits are very polished and timeless – they serve as a contrast to Elle’s colorful looks.

“Legally Blonde” (2001) is often viewed as one of the defining movies of the early aughts because of its empowering storyline and, at least in part, its memorable wardrobe.

Actress Reese Witherspoon wears some truly unforgettable outfits as sorority-princess-turned-law student Elle Woods and the rest of the cast has signature ensembles worth remembering, too.

Here are some of the best outfits seen throughout “Legally Blonde.”

Elle Woods is decked out in pink from the very start.

caption She’s wearing a necklace that was popular during the early aughts. source Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)

On her first appearance, Elle is introduced as a full-on California girl in a pink-on-pink cloud-patterned halter dress.

She accessorizes the look with a big yellow flower in her hair and, because it’s the early aughts, the famous heart-shaped Tiffany necklace every it-girl had to have around her neck.

She shows up to Harvard in hot-pink pleather.

caption She finishes off the look with pink-tinted sunglasses. source Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)

Naturally, when Elle arrives on campus, she’s wearing a matching pink pleather jacket and skirt set. She completes the look with large, pink-tinted sunglasses.

Elle checks in with a beret and crop top.

caption Elle usually isn’t one to wear neutrals. source Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)

It’s pretty impressive how one shade of pink can be so versatile in this look. Elle gets acquainted with Harvard while wearing a pink beret and matching pants with a chain belt, worn with a sparkly off-the-shoulder crop top.

She “totally looks the part” of a law student.

caption Her attempt at dressing like a law student isn’t accurate, but it is colorful. source Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)

Elle’s idea of what a serious law student dresses like may not prove to be accurate, but it’s certainly memorable.

Her first-day-of-class outfit consists of a light-pink collared shirt and purple plaid tie worn under a turquoise cardigan with a shimmery turquoise pencil skirt. Of course, the outfit is paired with a hot-pink purse and kerchief.

Vivian Kensington is Warner Huntington’s fiancée and “mean preppy girl.”

caption Her look is pretty timeless. source Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)

Way on the other end of the fashion spectrum is Elle’s apparent rival, Vivian Kensington. She contrast Elle’s colorful look with her more conservative and muted style.

Her collared shirt, fitted coat, pearls, and headband are stylish in a classic, professional way.

Elle proves there’s nothing wrong with a casual study look.

caption This is one of the looks recreated in Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings” music video. source Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)

What, you don’t wear a bikini top and pink fur jacket to do your homework after class?

This is actually one of the “Legally Blonde” looks that Ariana Grande famously recreated in her “thank u, next” music video.

Vivian once again keeps her look timeless.

caption She does pops of color differently than Elle does. source Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)

This purple sweater and coordinating striped, collared shirt is Vivian’s version of adding some color and pizzazz to her look.

Elle’s party look is stylish, even if it wasn’t appropriate for the event.

caption Elle Woods won’t be embarrassed by an outfit mishap. source Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)

When Elle shows up to the party in her pink bunny outfit, she proves two things – she’s great at creating costumes, and she’s not easily embarrassed.

Elle tries to fit in with her classmates – but she doesn’t lose her signature style.

caption She still wears vibrant colors and patterns. source Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)

Once she starts buckling down to prove herself, her style starts to reflect that – and it’s especially seen with this collared shirt and sweater vest combo.

Considering she’s still wearing pink and patterns, we can be sure she’s not fading into the background or giving up her own sense of style.

Her lawyerly looks are still saturated and girly.

caption Her cold-weather look is still vibrant. source Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)

When she goes to help her new friend Paulette negotiate with her ex, Elle wears a fluffy purple jacket, pink and red turtleneck, and flower-accented knit beanie. It’s all balanced with her black plastic frames.

Elle looks glam and put-together at her internship.

caption In a rare moment, we see Elle not wearing much color. source Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)

When she arrives for the case briefing, Elle is wearing a high-necked blouse with a red brooch and a fitted mid-length black dress with a swishy lining peeking out. It’s her darkest and most serious look yet.

The murder victim’s ex-wife looks elegant on the stand.

caption The earring adds a subtle statement to the look. source Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)

She may not be the one on trial for murder, but the former Mrs. Windham looks almost as diabolical as she does elegant in her high-neck collar and oversized hat.

Enrique the pool boy knows how to style a look.

caption His few appearances in the movie are very memorable. source Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)

Whether or not he ever actually wore the thong that was supposedly his uniform, Enrique’s style is undeniably flashy, which can be seen here in his shimmery, colorful button-down that seems to have a sequined portrait of the religious figure Virgin Mary on the back.

Brooke’s courtroom looks are fashionable, too.

caption Her necklace matches her earrings. source Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)

Even though she’s facing some harsh accusations, Brooke still looks stylish and put-together in the courtroom. Her long gold earrings and necklace truly steal the show.

Serena and Margot make a colorful appearance at the trial.

caption They seem to have coordinating looks. source Metro-Goldywn Mayer

Elle’s sorority sisters show up to support her at her trial looking a bit like Spice Girls, wearing head-to-toe monochromatic looks that are laden with accessories.

Elle is fully herself when she becomes the lead defense lawyer.

caption She wins a case while wearing an all-pink number. source Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)

No more stiff suits – when Elle heads the trial after Callahan gets fired, she’s in an all-pink dress with a sparkly belt.