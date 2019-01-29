Ellen Degeneres surprised Courteney Cox with a mini ‘Friends’ reunion

caption The cast of “Friends” in the show’s iconic coffee shop location. source NBC

Ellen Degeneres surprised Courteney Cox by bringing out her “Friends” co-star Lisa Kudrow on “The Ellen Show.”

Cox is trying to officially join Instagram soon, so the two “Friends” actresses posed on a fake coffee shop set for her first photo.

Ellen Degeneres had fans screaming with excitement as she brought “Friends” costars Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow together on a fake Central Perk coffee shop set during Tuesday’s show.

Cox came on to talk about a new documentary series she executive produced called “Nine Months.” The actress told DeGeneres she wants to finally join Instagram to help promote the show, and so the host unveiled a fake “Friends” set for Cox to use as the backdrop of her first photo.

“I wish Lisa Kudrow was here, because that would be fun,” Degeneres said as they sat on the iconic orange couch.

caption “Friends” star Courteney Cox and Ellen Degeneres on season 16 of “The Ellen Show.” source EllenTube/NBC

Kudrow then walked out, surprising both Cox and the audience by joining her former co-star on the famous coffee shop set.

“I wanted to be there for you,” Kudrow told Cox, invoking the show’s theme song lyrics. Cox replied with her character Monica’s signature “I know!” phrase.

As of this article’s posting, Cox still hasn’t made an official Instagram page but Kudrow promised to follow her as soon as she did. “Nine Months” is currently airing weekly on Facebook Watch.

Watch the full video from “The Ellen Show” surprise below: