Ellen DeGeneres says she dated one of Brad Pitt’s ex-girlfriends

- Brad Pitt appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Friday and found out that the talk show host dated one of his exes.
- Pitt recalled meeting DeGeneres at singer Melissa Etheridge‘s pool party in the late ’80s or early ’90s and said that she was hitting on his then-girlfriend.
- “I was flattered,” the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star said.
- “I actually since then have dated another one of your girlfriends,” DeGeneres responded. “We’ll talk about that later.” She never specifically named the woman they have in common.
- DeGeneres has been married to Portia De Rossi since 2008 and previously dated Anne Heche and Alexandra Hedison. Pitt was married to Angelina Jolie, but the pair split in 2016. In the past, the actor dated Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Thandie Newton.
