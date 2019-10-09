People are calling Ellen DeGeneres a hypocrite after comments she made about Trump 2 years ago resurfaced amid backlash about her friendship with George W. Bush

caption Ellen DeGeneres previously said that she wouldn’t allow President Donald Trump on her show. source Steve Granitz/WireImage and Ludovic Marin/AFP/Getty

Host Ellen DeGeneres is facing new criticism of her seemingly inconsistent political stance after her past statement about refusing to let President Donald Trump on her show resurfaced on Tuesday.

DeGeneres recently came under fire for her apparent friendship with George W. Bush – and Twitter users were quick to point out the host’s “hypocrisy.”

“Wasn’t [DeGeneres] the one who wouldn’t let Donald Trump on her show because she doesn’t agree with his political views?” one user asked.

Okay, but wasn’t @TheEllenShow the one who wouldn’t let @realDonaldTrump on her show because she doesn’t agree with his political views?

pic.twitter.com/Jkb8znpmAK — Kathy Zhu (@PoliticalKathy) October 9, 2019

Others shared similar sentiments on Twitter, calling out DeGeneres for her past statement and even referring to her as a “hypocrite.”

Hey @TheEllenShow, I loved your comments this week re. sitting with former Pres George W. Bush at football game. Can you help reconcile your statement re. President Trump (shown here) -vs- what you said about GWB? #LAKEY pic.twitter.com/WXT8cOjsmr — JimmyLakey (@JimmyLakey) October 9, 2019

Is this the same Ellen DeGeneres who gratuitously announced that President Trump would never be on her show? Is this the same W. Bush who for eight years routinely had the shite kicked out of him by show biz types? Perfect match from this angle. Spare me. — Martin McPhillips (@corpseinarmor) October 8, 2019

Wait…you mean the same Ellen Degenerate that refused to allow Trump on her show because she did not agree with him politically? Hypocrite much? — Xavier Farrell (@XavierF15) October 9, 2019

But some felt that DeGeneres was being unfairly scrutinized.

Her show isn’t political. This message is actually a rare moment of honest reflection. Why invite divisiveness on a show that is known to bring everyone together? — Nicholas Bell (@NickEsten) October 9, 2019

Kathy, you may have a point but perhaps it's best to leave this one be. I think Ellen made some very good points and just maybe people are doing some reflecting as to how they treat others who are different. It's a start. We don't have to engage in every conflict out there ???????? — SeminoleFire (@FireSeminole) October 9, 2019

On Monday, DeGeneres faced a significant amount of backlash after she was photographed laughing while sitting next to Bush at a Dallas Cowboys football game over the weekend.

Read more: People are calling out Ellen DeGeneres for sitting next to former president George W. Bush at a football game

Most users took issue with the fact that DeGeneres, an openly gay woman, was friendly with Bush, whose controversial decisions during the Iraq war have led many to refer to him as a “war criminal,” and was notoriously conservative when it came to LGBTQ rights during his presidency.

The host addressed the controversy during a taping of her show on Tuesday, urging others to “be kind” to those who might have different views than them.

“Here’s the thing – I’m friends with George Bush,” DeGeneres told the audience.

“In fact, I’m friends with a lot of people who don’t share the same beliefs that I have. We’re all different, and I think we’ve forgotten that that’s okay, that we’re all different.”

“But just because I don’t agree with someone on everything, doesn’t mean that I’m not going to be friends with them,” she added.

DeGeneres’ explanation did little to silence her critics, who still felt that she could have handled the situation better.

I am very perturbed by Ellen’s “explanation” video… she made it WAY worse by making it all a joke and minimizing the criticism and not acknowledging the real issue. It’s not that GWB is conservative. At all. What a shame. — roxane gay (@rgay) October 9, 2019

And the thing is, she doesn’t have to be rude to the guy or whatever. Most of us would just sit there awkwardly not start a revolution. But to call him her friend and say we all have friends with different views? Yes girl but my conservative friends didn’t start a war. — roxane gay (@rgay) October 9, 2019

Real easy to be “nice to everyone” when your wealth and power elevates you beyond your identity so that your rights are never in doubt. But anyway, I hear Kelly Clarkson’s new show is great! — sam greisman (@SAMGREIS) October 8, 2019

I don’t care how nice of a guy George W Bush is. He was one of our worst presidents and left our country and world in bad shape. The mess he helped create we’re still trying to dig out of. This is a bad look for @TheEllenShow. https://t.co/FMYgpbrq6A — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 7, 2019

Representatives for DeGeneres didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.