People are calling out Ellen DeGeneres for sitting next to former president George W. Bush at a football game

caption Ellen DeGeneres and George W. Bush were spotted at a Dallas Cowboys game together. source Steve Granitz/WireImage and Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Ellen DeGeneres and former US president George W. Bush sat next to each other at a Dallas Cowboys football game.

Pictures of the seating arrangement divided the internet after they were shared on Sunday night.

The photos show DeGeneres and Bush apparently laughing at a private moment.

While it’s unclear if DeGeneres and Bush chose to sit next to each other or engaged in lengthy conversation, some users called out the talk show host for seemingly hanging out with a “war criminal.”

Others felt that the moment was important for bridging partisan divides and creating a sense of unity.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Photos of talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and former US president George W. Bush sitting next to each other at a Dallas Cowboys football game sparked outrage online after they were shared Sunday.

In the pictures, DeGeneres and Bush appeared to be laughing at a private moment.

President George W. Bush and Ellen Degeneres at the Cowboys Packers game today pic.twitter.com/b1gxkXnc4G — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 6, 2019

While it’s unclear whether DeGeneres and the former president chose the seating arrangement or did anything more than share a few words, the internet was divided over whether DeGeneres should be called out for her association with Bush.

Some felt that the talk show host associating with a “war criminal” was a “bad look.”

In the past, Bush has been called out for his controversial decisions during the Iraq war (specifically the invasion of Iraq in 2003), leading some to label him as a “war criminal.”

I don’t care how nice of a guy George W Bush is. He was one of our worst presidents and left our country and world in bad shape. The mess he helped create we’re still trying to dig out of. This is a bad look for @TheEllenShow. https://t.co/FMYgpbrq6A — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 7, 2019

george bush is a war criminal who should be in prison — Smash Mouth's 'All Star' is a masterpiece (@Blaherhagen) October 7, 2019

George Bush is fully and completely responsible for the world we live in today. The Iraq war led to severe instability in the Middle East which caused the migrant crisis which led to nativist xenophobic backlash which elected Trump& Brexit. Plus exasperating global warming. — LadyGrey (@TWLadyGrey) October 7, 2019

We shouldn't normalize those who worked to change the Constitution in an attempt deny certain classes of American citizens their civil rights. No one is cancelling Ellen, just pointing out her friendliness to someone who would have happily made sure she couldn't get married. — Jonathan McDamned-iel (@jonnomcd) October 6, 2019

Oh, @TheEllenShow honey, no. Donald Trump is so bad, he makes George Bush look good by comparison, it's true. But let's not lower that bar. Bush was/is a lying warmonger. We do not stan. https://t.co/acLSNq6iqL — Marc Winsland (@MarcWinsland) October 7, 2019

So quirky and fun to see George Bush out with Ellen at a Cowboys game after his terrible foreign policy decisions killed thousands of innocent people ???? — Katherine Taylor (@katherinearitay) October 7, 2019

Others felt that the calls to “cancel” DeGeneres were a bit overblown.

So we are cancelling Ellen now because she and her wife sat next to GW at a football game? — Dr. MADD & her Eelmobile ????????????‍♀️???????? (@cmaddenmft) October 6, 2019

President George Bush @GeorgeWBush and Ellen Degeneres @TheEllenShow are sitting together at the Packers & Cowboys game. This shouldn’t trigger you. This should give you hope for our future. ✌???? — BAM (@swimbrave) October 6, 2019

Imagine living life and getting totally upset about George Bush and Ellen Degeneres attending a football game ???????? life must me miserable man @atrupar https://t.co/3vuoVVlb58 — Bennett Kohlhardt (@BennettBGK) October 7, 2019

Someone spotted Ellen DeGeneres hanging out with George Bush and merely pointing that out has made people think Ellen is getting cancelled. Some of you lot are fucking ridiculous. We couldn't even cancel the war criminal sitting next to her, nevermind Ellen. — shoror baicha (@NaZ_H_Miah) October 7, 2019

I don’t know why people are hating on this. This is exactly what our world needs right now. We need to see that people who disagree politically can sit together, be kind, and enjoy a football game. Chill people. This is a good thing. #lovewins #bekind https://t.co/xaDksPMsdl — Amanda Fortner Oakes (@alfortner) October 7, 2019

This isn’t the first time DeGeneres and Bush have appeared together. In 2017, the former president was a guest on Ellen’s daytime talk show, where he talked about the media, his dog, and Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Representatives for DeGeneres and Bush didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.