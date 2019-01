Ellen DeGeneres still wants Kevin Hart to host the Oscars, and people are angry she’s supporting him

caption Ellen DeGeneres and Kevin Hart. source Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images and Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

In a recent interview, Ellen DeGeneres said she wants Kevin Hart to reconsider hosting the Oscars.

Hart said he is “evaluating” the offer.

The comedian was originally selected to host the award show but stepped down just 48 hours later after his old homophobic tweets and jokes resurfaced.

Many are upset with DeGeneres and are speaking out on Twitter.

On Friday, Ellen DeGeneres had Kevin Hart on her show. During the interview, she asked him to reconsider hosting the Oscars.

During the interview, DeGeneres said she called the Academy and urged them to take Hart back as host.

“We want him to host, we feel like maybe he misunderstood or it was handled wrong, or maybe we said the wrong thing,” DeGeneres said she was told. “But we want him to host. Whatever we can do, we want him to host.”

I believe in forgiveness. I believe in second chances. And I believe in @KevinHart4real. pic.twitter.com/oJxfGXhU4P — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 4, 2019

However you feel about this, the only positive way through it is to talk about it. Thank you for being here, @KevinHart4real. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FVKZ6FIQAx — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 4, 2019

Hart said he is “evaluating” the offer.

But many people on Twitter are not thrilled with DeGeneres offering forgiveness on behalf of the LGBTQ community, many of whom felt hurt and victimized by Hart’s comments, along with his apology that was criticized for being insincere, and a previous suggestion that he would “never apologize” for telling jokes that use gay people as a punchline.

I like Ellen but uhh pretty sure she doesn’t get to forgive Kevin Hart on behalf of the entire gay community?? His words hurt real non-millionaires and that still matters. — Sarah Weinstein (@slwein) January 4, 2019

Ellen says Kevin Hart deserves a second chance. But didn’t he get a second chance when they said he just needed to apologize and he didn’t? — Brian (@PhillyGinger) January 4, 2019

Do NOT watch that Ellen interview with Kevin Hart. It was 6 minutes of him being angry he got caught (still no accountability for his role in this) and Ellen patting him on the back for having done the bare minimum. — Normani Fucking Rockwell (@Sanniel) January 4, 2019

I love Ellen Degeneres is the prime example what white privilege LGBTQ members make it difficult for LGBTQ members to find common ground. She doesn't speak for me as a Black Gay Man, "Kevin Hart" joked about killing his gay son and equating LGBT people to HIV. Stop this Ellen. — Mr. Weeks ✊???? (@MrDane1982) January 4, 2019

I do respect Ellen but she’s out here trying to forgive Kevin Hart on behalf of the black gay community for which she isn’t associated with in the least. Not cool — _ITGay (@_ITGay) January 4, 2019

Some even joked about DeGeneres offering her forgiveness.

Ellen “forgiving” Kevin Hart for comments he made geared towards black gay men: pic.twitter.com/dO3oMR8UIB — kae (@sportyidk) January 4, 2019

Ellen: “The gays forgive Kevin Hart and want him back” The Gays: pic.twitter.com/EftBNR8dti — Bromoish (@Bromoish) January 4, 2019

ellen forgiving kevin hart for being homophobic toward black gay men even tho nobody asked her pic.twitter.com/luo1xuQPLi — mack (@themackint0sh) January 4, 2019

George M Johnson, a journalist and activist, told INSIDER that because he has reported on Hart before and is familiar with his “non-apology stance” he decided to record a video and upload it to Twitter, where it has gone viral.

My thoughts on Ellen and this absolving of Kevin Hart. pic.twitter.com/tn7Amh6oDv — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) January 4, 2019

“The main takeaway is for people to ask those who were harmed how it hurt them. To allow us the space to talk about harm, and not those causing it,” Johnson said. “To allow those harmed to give out forgiveness, not someone from the community who has privilege and power and access doing so,” he said of Degeneres’ statements. “To teach people from within and outside the LGBTQ community to be better allies.”

Ideally, Johnson would like Hart to see the video and be held accountable for the harm he has caused.

The remarks Hart has been criticized for date back to 2009. When Hart’s comments first resurfaced, he refused to apologize. “Stop looking for reasons to be negative…Stop searching for reasons to be angry,” he wrote on Instagram at the time.

Speaking to DeGeneres, Hart said that he has “moved on” and “grown-up” since making those comments.

“So now the slander on my name is all homophobia,” he said of the controversy. “So now I’m a little upset. Because I know who I am. I know I don’t have a homophobic bone in my body.”

The full, hour-long interview is scheduled to air on Friday.

