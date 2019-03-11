Ellen DeGeneres offered to be Jennifer Lopez’ maid of honor after she announced her engagement to Alex Rodriguez

caption Ellen DeGeneres has offered to be Jennifer Lopez’ maid of honor when she marries Alex Rodriquez. source Getty/David Crotty/George Pimentel

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are engaged.

Ellen DeGeneres has offered to be J-Lo’s maid of honor for the occasion.

The comedian and TV host has been encouraging the couple to take the relationship to the next step for months.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announced their engagement on March 9.

Sharing a picture of the huge ring, which is thought to be worth $4.5 million according to diamond experts at Rare Carat, on Instagram, J-Lo, 49, captioned the post with merely a string of heart emojis.

And A-Rod shared the same image but said: “she said yes” with a heart.

Amongst the many congratulatory messages that followed the news, one comment stood out: that of Ellen DeGeneres.

“Yes. I’ll be your Maid of Honor,” the TV host and comedian said.

Knowing how invested DeGeneres, 61, is in their relationship, J-Lo even tagged her in the Instagram post.

Back in November, J-Lo came on “The Ellen Show” and DeGeneres joked that A-Rod, 43, had texted her saying he was planning on proposing.

“You should [get married], because y’all seem very happy,” DeGeneres said. “I mean, it would be good to do for Christmas.”

A Christmas proposal didn’t happen in the end, but DeGeneres wasn’t giving up.

In February, J-Lo was a guest on the show again, and this time, DeGeneres did her utmost to make her thoughts perfectly clear by giving J-Lo a large ticking clock featuring an image of the couple.

“Because you and A-Rod just celebrated your two-year anniversary … This is a clock, and it’s basically to remind him that time is ticking and he should hurry up and propose,” DeGeneres said. “Or you should propose.”

Judging by the former professional baseball player’s Instagram post, it was indeed him who popped the question.

No doubt DeGeneres was thrilled.