Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are one of Hollywood’s longest-lasting love stories — here’s a timeline of their romance

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia DiRossi are one of Hollywood's most iconic couples.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s relationship is one for the ages. The couple has been together for more than a decade and are widely seen as one of the strongest pairings in Hollywood.

But even major fans may not know everything about their love story. We rounded up a complete timeline of their whirlwind relationship.

Their love story began in 2000.

It was love at first sight for de Rossi.

During the couple’s first joint interview, de Rossi told Oprah she knew she was in love with DeGeneres when she first laid eyes on her at a party in 2000. But she said it then took her over three years to tell DeGeneres how she felt because she wasn’t out.

The two re-connected in 2004.

When they met for the second time, de Rossi wasn't out yet.

The pair met in 2000 but reconnected when Ellen met Portia at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles for VH1’s Big in ’04 Awards, she later told The Advocate. Ellen was out as gay, and had been for a while, but, despite Portia being in a relationship with Francesca Gregorini, she wasn’t entirely out to the public.

Portia officially came out in 2005, as did the pair as a couple.

Portia came out and they debuted their relationship.

In 2005, a few months after connecting with DeGeneres, de Rossi told The Advocate, “Believe me, I had a very, very long and difficult struggle with my sexuality,” which marked the first time she had openly spoken about her sexuality and her relationship with DeGeneres. She revealed that she had only come out to her grandmother a few days prior.

They got married in 2008.

Portia and Ellen got married soon after same-sex marriage was legalized in California.

They moved in with each other in 2005, and were married by 2008.

In 2008, the Supreme Court of California made it possible for same-sex couples to get married. Soon after, Portia and Ellen were officially married in an intimate wedding ceremony.

“Today we have taken a giant step forward toward the ideal that all of us, with no exceptions, are not only created equal, but we each have the unalienable right to pursue our own happiness,” said philosopher Wayne Dyer, who officiated the ceremony. “With your exchange of vows today, you symbolize for many who have gone before you, who were forced to live their lives in quiet desperation, lurking in the shadows, that we as people, are truly better than we used to be.”

Portia de Rossi changed her name in 2010.

Portia decided to change her name.

In 2010, Portia went from legally changed her name to Portia Lee James DeGeneres. She continued to professionally go by Portia de Rossi.

Divorce rumors surfaced in 2013 and 2014.

Ellen and Portia had to face divorce rumors despite being very happy.

The couple has made their fair share of appearances in the tabloids for divorce rumors.

When asked about the rumors that she and Portia were headed toward a divorce in 2014, De Generes told People magazine, “There’s not one ounce of truth to any of it. I am very happily married. The only thing we ever argue about is who loves who more, it really is true.”

February 2018: Portia gifted Ellen a gorilla sanctuary for her 60th birthday.

It was an emotional moment.

In an emotional moment on Ellen’s show, de Rossi appeared and gifted DeGeneres, whose hero is environmentalist Diane Fossey, her own gorilla sanctuary for DeGeneres’s 60th birthday.

“It’s your 60th birthday, and this gift had to be really special, and it had to represent who you are and what you really care about,” she said. “Not just now, but what you’ve always cared about. What you were influenced by and what has made you the amazing person that you are today.”

Ellen was moved and called it the best gift ever.

“It’s good to be loved. It’s profound to be understood,” she said.

They celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in 2018

Ellen and Portia got to celebrate their 10th anniversary.

The pair celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary on August 16, 2018. They shared sweet snaps from their ceremony and de Rossi appeared on Ellen to celebrate.

