Ellen DeGeneres reportedly once called Steve Jobs to complain about her iPhone: ‘She just lives in an incredibly privileged bubble’

caption Ellen DeGeneres has been called out for unkind behavior in recent weeks. source Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A former associate producer for “The Ellen Show” told the New York Post that host Ellen DeGeneres once called Apple CEO Steve Jobs to complain about the font size on iPhones.

According to the producer, DeGeneres had lost her glasses, and couldn’t read a text on her phone.

“She stopped everything and made a call. Next thing we know, we literally hear Steve Jobs pick up and say, ‘Hi, Ellen,'” the producer said, adding that DeGeneres allegedly told Jobs “the iPhone should have a bigger font.”

“That’s her,” the producer continued. “It’s not that she’s some demon. She just lives in an incredibly privileged bubble and is out of touch with the real world.”

The new report from The Post comes after allegations of DeGeneres’ unkind or out-of-touch behavior have come to light in recent weeks.

Another former staffer (also unnamed) for “The Ellen Show” also spoke out about the recent allegations of rude behavior that have plagued the host and comedian, telling the Post that the stories are “all true.”

“Is she always nice? No,” the former staffer told the outlet. “It irritates me that people think she’s all sweetness and light and she gets away with it.”

caption Ellen DeGeneres has received backlash for her alleged behavior on and off set. source Steve Granitz/WireImage

DeGeneres’ allegedly rude behavior has been the subject of numerous reports in recent weeks.

Earlier in May, a former bodyguard for DeGeneres (who worked with her, her mother, and her wife Portia de Rossi during the evening of the 2014 Academy Awards) said his experience with the host was “kind of demeaning.”

“I’m holding their hands and walking them through individuals and large groups of people,” Tom Majercak told Fox News. “Ellen is the one person that I’ve been assigned to – and I’ve been assigned to quite a few celebrities – that has never taken the time to say hi to me.”

“Ellen pretty much just gave me a side glance out of her eye and didn’t even say ‘hello,’ or ‘thank you for protecting my mother, my wife, and me,'” Majercak said, adding, “It was very cold and it was very sly and it was actually kind of demeaning in the way that she treats people other than those who are in her circle.”

caption Portia de Rossi (left) and Ellen DeGeneres attended the 2014 Academy Awards together, which DeGeneres hosted. source ADRIAN SANCHEZ-GONZALEZ/AFP via Getty Images

And Majercak isn’t the only person who’s criticized DeGeneres recently.

The Dutch beauty YouTuber Nikkie de Jager, also known as NikkieTutorials, was one of the first people to call out DeGeneres, suggesting on a talk show in February that DeGeneres was “cold and distant” during her appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

In April, a Twitter thread asking for stories about DeGeneres being “one of the meanest people alive” garnered more than 2,000 replies, including from people describing uncomfortable or off-putting experiences with the host.

And crew members for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” recently said they hadn’t received communication from DeGeneres or show executives about their pay or work hours during the coronavirus pandemic, Variety reported in mid-April.

Representatives for DeGeneres didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

If you’ve had an experience with Ellen DeGeneres that you’d like to share on the record, please email ltorres@businessinsider.com.