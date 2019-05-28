Ellen DeGeneres says she was sexually abused by her stepfather when she was a teen and that her mom didn’t believe her at first

caption Ellen DeGeneres is seen talking to David Letterman on his Netflix series “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.” source Patrick Wymore/Netflix

In an upcoming episode of David Letterman’s Netflix talk show, “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction,” Ellen DeGeneres says she was sexually abused by her stepfather as a teen.

The comedian says she was 15 or 16 years old when her stepfather told her he needed to feel her breasts to check for lumps.

DeGeneres said she told her mother but that she didn’t believe her and continued to stay married to the man for 18 years.

In a new interview, comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres claimed that her stepfather molested her as a teen, and that her mother didn’t believe her for years.

Speaking on an upcoming episode of David Letterman’s Netflix show, “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction,” DeGeneres said that the abuse started when she was 15 or 16 years old.

The comedian said her stepfather, whom she does not name, used her mother’s breast cancer diagnosis as an excuse to grope her.

“He told me when she was out of town that he’d felt a lump in her breast and needed to feel my breasts because he didn’t want to upset her, but he needed to feel mine,” she said, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“Anyway, he convinced me that he needs to feel my breasts and then he tries to do it again another time, and then another time,” she added, according to the “Today” show.

This isn’t the first time that DeGeneres has talked about the alleged abuse. In a 2005 interview with Allure magazine, DeGeneres said that the stepfather who abused her is now dead.

DeGeneres said that her mother didn’t believe her when she first told her about the alleged abuse a few years after it happened.

“She didn’t believe me, and then she stayed with him for 18 more years. And finally left him because he’d changed the story so many times,” she said.

DeGeneres told Letterman that she wanted to go into detail about what happened “because I want other girls to not ever let someone do that.”

“We [women] just don’t feel like we’re worthy, or we’re scared to have a voice, and we’re scared to say no,” she said.

“It is just time for us to have a voice. It’s time for us to have power,” she added.

The new season of “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction” premieres on Friday on Netflix.