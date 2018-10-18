Ellen DeGeneres fueled Naomi Osaka’s crush on Michael B. Jordan by sending a shirtless photo of him to the Tennis star for her birthday

caption Naomi Osaka has a crush on Michael B. Jordan. source Kevin Winter/One Voice: Somos Live!/Getty Images, Kevin Winter/Getty Images, and Chris Trotman/Getty Images for USTA

Ellen DeGeneres continues to try and play matchmaker with Naomi Osaka and Michael B. Jordan.

To celebrate Osaka’s 21st birthday on Tuesday, the talk show host tweeted a shirtless photo of Jordan (her celebrity crush) as Adonis Creed in the upcoming film “Creed II.”

Seeing the post from DeGeneres, Osaka responded by saying “pls block me.”

pls block me ???? — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@Naomi_Osaka_) October 16, 2018

Even though the US Open champion might have felt embarrassed, Jordan was flattered and fueled Osaka’s crush on him by sending a more recent photo of himself. He also invited her to the premiere of his movie, which hits theaters on Wednesday, November 21.

This one is better and more recent. LOL ???? Happy Belated Bday Naomi. But seriously I want to invite you to the Creed 2 premiere as a bday present ???? pic.twitter.com/TS8vmSsRdM — Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) October 17, 2018

Naturally, DeGeneres was glad that her efforts to set the two stars up seemed to be working.

You’re welcome, Naomi. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 17, 2018

And once Osaka saw the offer from Jordan, she gladly accepted and said that she “would totally want to go.”

LOL what is going on ??????????? Thanks for the bday wishes, If you’re serious I would totally want to go ???????? — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@Naomi_Osaka_) October 18, 2018

It’s no surprise that Osaka is a big fan of the actor. Following her win against Serena Williams in September, Osaka appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and admitted that she has a crush on the “Black Panther” star. The host jumped on the revelation, took a selfie with Osaka, and texted Jordan.

Afterward, he tweeted a video of himself to the tennis player and congratulated her for winning the US Open and handling the controversial game well.

“I wanted to send my love and support and just say congratulations,” Jordan said. “It’s a big moment for you, and the way you carry yourself with such humility and grace, it’s really amazing to see.”

He also praised the tennis star for setting “an amazing example” for young people and encouraged her to “continue to work hard.”

