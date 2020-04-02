Ellen DeGeneres is asking high-school students to share photos of their prom outfits to make up for their canceled dances

caption Ellen DeGeneres is encouraging high-school students to celebrate prom, even if they can’t go. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Many high-school proms across of the world have been canceled.

Ellen DeGeneres, however, has found a way for students to celebrate, even if they can’t attend a dance.

On Wednesday, the television host shared a throwback photo of herself in her prom dress, and encouraged current students to do the same.

She also promised that students would soon have a chance to wear their outfits to a real prom.

Unfortunately for many high-school seniors, proms around the world have been canceled.

Still, there are ways to celebrate the annual dance, even if you can’t go this year. And Ellen DeGeneres wants to help.

On Wednesday, DeGeneres shared a throwback photo of herself at her high-school prom on Instagram. In the caption of her photo, she encouraged students to reply with photos of themselves in their prom attire, which they’d no longer have a chance to wear.

“If your prom was supposed to be this weekend, I wanna see your gorgeous prom outfits,” DeGeneres wrote. “This was mine, so the bar is low. Post yours with #ellenprom. I promise you’ll wear them to prom soon. #NationalPromDay.”

More than 1,000 photos have been shared using the #ellenprom hashtag so far

At the time of writing, numerous fans have shared their prom photos with DeGeneres on Instagram. Of course, many participants are current students who didn’t get a chance to attend prom, but others are people who followed DeGeneres’ lead by sharing photos of themselves at proms held years ago.

Some people even took the trend to Twitter.

Celebrities seem to love the outfit DeGeneres wore to her prom

Though DeGeneres said “the bar is low” after sharing a photo of herself at prom, numerous celebrities gave her props for her vintage look. At the time, she wore a plaid dress with short sleeves and a white collar.

Lenny Kravitz, for example, wrote: “The outfit!!!!! Love!” Mario Lopez, on the other hand, said DeGeneres was “killin the game.”

“And you matched your date!” Glenn Close added.