‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Ellen Pompeo interrupts an interview to criticize the lack of diversity: ‘I don’t see enough color’

“There’s a ton of women in the room,” Pompeo said. “But I don’t see enough color.”

People are loving what she said, and how she is telling white people it is their responsibility to make inclusion happen.

“Grey’s Anatomy” star Ellen Pompeo interrupted an interview to say she didn’t “see enough color” on the set. She added that it is white people’s job to be allies to people of color by hiring them, and people are loving it.

Pompeo was featured in Porter magazine’s “Women in Television” issue along with Gina Rodriguez, Gabrielle Union, and Emma Roberts. The actresses discussed sexism, the gender pay gap (which Pompeo has opened up about before) and racism in their industry. At one point, Pompeo snapped when talking about race.

“This day has been incredible,” Pompeo said. “And there’s a ton of women in the room. But I don’t see enough color. And I didn’t see enough color when I walked into the room today.”

Pompeo also said that she told a director on a project she recently worked on that “when I show up on set, I would like to see the crew look like the world that I walk around in every day. And I think it’s up to all productions to make sure that your crew looks like the world you see. As Caucasian people,” Pompeo said, “it is our job.”

People are loving Pompeo’s passion for inclusion:

1) White people sometimes ask me how they can be an ally. @EllenPompeo puts on a master class in how to be one. 2) @itsgabrielleu’s facial expressions are a whole ass mood. pic.twitter.com/niEQfPPdMI — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 20, 2018

I love Ellen Pompeo so much. She normalizes the idea of diversity for other white people who don’t understand it. Instead of acting like she should be praised for it, she recognizes that it is NORMAL to want and have diversity and representation. https://t.co/hMVEa1D5Qg — sai (@Saisailu97) November 20, 2018

The entire video HOOOOOBOY. When it got to 21 mins I lost it w @EllenPompeo then w @itsgabrielleu saying she started her production company in @HereIsGina’s footsteps. The realest convo of how much code-switching we gotta do to work in this industry. ???????? https://t.co/piBziHA2HZ — Jenny Yang ???????????????????????? (@jennyyangtv) November 20, 2018

Gina Rodriguez and Gabrielle Union's faces here when Ellen Pompeo names a lack of diversity in the room is just giving me life pic.twitter.com/fYomEkRcEk — Gordon (@gordoni_) November 20, 2018

You can watch the full interview below:

