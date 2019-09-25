Watch Lenny Kravitz surprise a 5-year-old drumming prodigy as he performs the rocker’s song ‘Are You Gonna Go My Way’

- source
- TheEllenShow/YouTube
- Five-year-old drummer Justin Wilson II – known as #BabyBoyDrummer on Twitter – recently returned to “The Ellen Show.”
- After performing Lenny Kravitz’s “Fly Away” on the show in February, Wilson decided to play the rocker’s hit “Are You Gonna Go My Way.”
- In the middle of his performance, Kravitz walked onstage and surprised the young prodigy.
- Wilson was thrilled, exclaiming, “Lenny! It’s so good to see you!”
- Watch the adorable moment below.
