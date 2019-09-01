From Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom to Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, see what all the celebrity and royal guests wore to Ellie Goulding’s star-studded wedding

Ellie Goulding married Caspar Jopling at a star-studded ceremony in the north of England on Saturday August 31.

Celebrity guests included Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry, Sienna Miller, Ed Sheeran, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and Sarah Ferguson.

Goulding wore a high neck, pearl-beaded Chloé wedding gown, with a train designed by Natacha Ramsay-Lévi.

Here’s what all the high-profile guests wore.

Ellie Goulding tied the knot with Caspar Jopling at a star-studded ceremony in Yorkshire, England on Saturday August 31.

The singer and her art dealer husband’s celebrity friends were out in full force to support the couple, and the guestlist was as star-studded as many of the royal weddings of recent years.

The bride arrived at the historic York Minster cathedral wearing a high neck, pearl-beaded Chloé wedding gown, with a train designed by Natacha Ramsay-Lévi.

And the newlyweds’ guests certainly brought their A-game to the nuptials too – those in attendance included Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry, Sienna Miller, Ed Sheeran, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Sarah Ferguson, Jack Brooksbank, James Blunt, Cressida Bonas, Tracey Emin, Joe Wicks and Jimmy Carr.

Here’s what all the celebrity and royal guests wore.

Katy Perry was pastel perfection.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.

The singer looked like the lovechild of a unicorn and an ice cream factory (in the best possible way) in her shimmery smock, worn underneath a duck egg blue coat and accessorized with a pale pink headband, small pink bag, drop earrings, and kitten heels.

The dress, by Sies Marjan, retails for $2,498.

Orlando Bloom kept things classic.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.

The actor looked dapper in a black mourning suit as he accompanied Perry to the nuptials.

Sienna Miller stuck to her go-to boho style.

Sienna Miller and Lucas Zwirner.

The actor wore a $1,825 gathered printed silk-jacquard midi dress by Alessandra Rich and black patent stilettos as she strode hand-in-hand with boyfriend Lucas Zwirner.

Princess Beatrice wore a shimmery green gown.

Princess Beatrice.

Princess Bea sparkled in the sunshine in a $1,850 green silk-blend lamé tiered dress by The Vampire’s Wife. She accessorized with a black headband, black heels, green clutch, and gold cuff.

Princess Eugenie was also there.

Princess Eugenie.

The princess embraced the end of summer with a $1,345 Peter Pilotto floral dress.

Princess Bea’s husband Jack Brooksbank was also there.

Jack Brooksbank.

The financier put a twist on a classic wedding look by mixing black, deep blue, and rich green.

Sarah, Duchess of York, joined her daughters.

Sarah Ferguson and Princess Eugenie.

Never one to shy away from a tiara, Fergie wore a feather crown, but kept her look simple in a black dress coat.

Cressida Bonas went for poppy red.

Cressida Bonas.

Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend wore a white floorlength gown adorned with red florals, styled with a black blazer, red headband, and the ruby and diamond engagement ring given to her by fiancé Harry Wentworth-Stanley.

James Blunt and his wife Sofia Wellesley both channeled a quintessentially British look.

Sofia Wellesley and James Blunt.

The singer wore a mourning suit, meanwhile his wife went for a more colorful look in a lace-trimmed, floral, high-neck, floor-length, red dress, complete with straw boater hat and black patent stilettos.

British comedian Jimmy Carr was also amongst guests.

Jimmy Carr.

The TV host and comedian jazzed up his navy mourning suit with a polka dot tie.

Artist Tracey Emin added a touch of punk to the proceedings.

Tracey Emin.

Emin roughed up her all black look by contrasting the delicate silk of her skirt with edgy biker boots.