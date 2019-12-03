Ellie Kemper’s favorite memory from the ‘The Office’ involved laughing so hard that she wet herself

caption Rainn Wilson, Ellie Kemper, and John Krasinski on “The Office.” source NBC

“The Office” star Ellie Kemper told Insider that she laughed so hard that she wet herself while filming season nine episode “Work Bus,” in which the employees at Dunder Mifflin ended up in a mobile office.

“We actually called it ‘Death Bus’ because a lot of things went wrong on that bus and our lives were in danger,” Kemper, who’s promoting her partnership with HP and their Get Real campaign, told us.

Kemper added: “I stood up and I said, ‘I have to change my skirt because I wet my pants,’ and all the guys were so grossed out. Not one lady batted an eye. They were like, ‘Of course you wet your pants. What can we do?'”

The 39-year-old actress joined “The Office” as Dunder Mifflin receptionist Erin Hannon during season five and stayed on the series until its ninth and final season aired in 2013.

During “Work Bus,” which was directed by “Breaking Bad” star Bryan Cranston, Jim (John Krasinski) convinced Dwight (Rainn Wilson) that the lack of wire insulation at Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton office could result in health concerns for everyone.

Rather than send the staff home and give them a week off while the building underwent repairs, Dwight got a work bus and parked it in the office lot. The employees went on to work in the tightly cramped mobile office and claimed that they’d be more productive if they had a scenic view and dessert, so Dwight manically drove them to Laverne’s Pies.

caption Season nine, episode four of “The Office” was titled “Work Bus.” source NBC

Along the way, they sang the “Shabooya Roll Call,” similar to a scene from the 1996 Spike Lee movie “Get on the Bus.” In real life, Kemper couldn’t hold in her laughter while filming.

“There was one really funny moment where you had to be there,” she told us, referring to the aforementioned scene. “I’m saying this, but it will not make sense to anyone. It didn’t make sense to me at the time. But I was laughing so hard during this song called ‘Shabooya’ that I just wet my pants.”

Kemper continued: “I stood up and I said, ‘I have to change my skirt because I wet my pants,’ and all the guys were so grossed out. Not one lady batted an eye. They were like, ‘Of course you wet your pants. What can we do?'”

caption Ellie Kemper and Catherine Tate on “The Office.” source NBC

After “The Office” ended, Kemper went on to land her own Netflix sitcom, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.” The show premiered in 2015 and lasted for four seasons, ending in January 2019.

“I have a lot of favorite memories, that, again, involve laughing,” Kemper told us of her time on the series.

caption Ellie Kemper and Titus Burgess on “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.” source Netflix

“There’s a moment when Titus [Burgess, who played Titus Andromedon] is demonstrating all the things he can touch and he’s just pointing at objects and touching them,” she recalled. “And it’s so ridiculous and stupid, I couldn’t stop laughing. It’s a great moment and memory. Again, they’re stupid when you describe them, but they were really funny at the time.”

In the time since “The Office” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” ended, Kemper said that she still keeps in touch with her costars.

“It’s really nice to have formed that bond with all the actors on the show and the crew as well,” Kemper said. “Both ‘The Office’ and ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ were really nice workplaces, so I feel lucky to have been able to work with such kind people.”

Watch Kemper talk about her time on “The Office” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” in the video below.