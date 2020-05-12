Ellie Kemper said she felt bad for Daniel Radcliffe because he had to kiss her ‘over and over again’ on ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’

caption Daniel Radcliffe plays Ellie Kemper’s love interest in the new special. source TheEllenShow YouTube/NBCUniversal Television Distribution/Netflix

“I kissed him multiple times, Ellen, and I felt so bad for him,” Kemper said. “Because a) I’m three times as old as he is, b) I was pregnant at the time of us shooting and I felt so bad he had to kiss this old, pregnant lady over and over again.”

In the interactive movie, Radcliffe plays Kemper’s love interest, an English prince, and their proposed wedding is halted by Jon Hamm’s Reverend Richard Wayne Gary Wayne, Kimmy’s former kidnapper.

“There was a moment where he grazed my belly, and it felt wrong,” Kemper, who is only nine years older than 31-year-old Radcliffe. “He’s a trooper. He’s very lovely. I’m sure you’ve met him. He’s a class act.”

“Yes, we make out a lot when we’re together,” joked DeGeneres.

Kemper also told DeGeneres about the “choose your own adventure” type of movie that this “Kimmy Schmidt” interactive special is, much like “Black Mirror’s” “Bandersnatch.”

“Every five minutes or so, you can decide which path you want the character to take just by clicking on your screen,” Kemper said.

“I don’t even know how many iterations there are of this show, but you get to be in control of what’s happening and its really cool. It was very confusing to film because I kept losing track of where we were in the story.”

Watch the full video below:

