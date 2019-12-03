Ellie Kemper recalled ‘The Office’ costar Rainn Wilson crying during their last scene together on the series finale

caption Ellie Kemper and Rainn Wilson starred as Erin and Dwight on “The Office,” respectively. source NBC

Ellie Kemper says that her last day on the set of “The Office” was an emotional one, especially for costar Rainn Wilson.

“Filming the last scene of ‘The Office,’ we were all together in the office and production had designed it that way so we could all be together at wrap,” Kemper, who’s promoting her partnership with HP and their Get Real campaign, told Insider.

“I just remember Rainn Wilson crying,” the actress, who joined the NBC sitcom during season five as receptionist Erin Hannon, said of Wilson (Dwight Schrute). “He looked stricken and I’d never seen him like that. I was so moved. It was such a powerful experience.”

caption “The Office” ended in 2013. source NBC

“The Office” premiered on NBC in 2005 and lasted for nine seasons, centering on employees at a fictional brand called Dunder Mifflin Paper Company, based in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

During the 2013 series finale, the characters attended Dwight and Angela’s (Angela Kinsey) wedding and Steve Carell returned as Michael Scott after previously leaving the show. The Dunder Mifflin employees also looked back on their lives during a “where are they now” panel. While answering questions from the audience, Erin met her biological parents.

caption Ellie Kemper on “The Office” series finale. source NBC

In the final moments of the episode, the employees gathered in a circle at the office as Creed (Creed Bratton) played a song on the guitar and reminisced about their experience at the company and its accompanying documentary. They went on to exit the building together, smiling, laughing, and hugging.

During Erin’s last interview for the documentary, she said: “How did you do it? How did you capture what it was really like? How we felt and how we made each other laugh and how we got through the day? How did you do it? Also, how do cameras work?”

caption From left to right: Craig Robinson, Ellie Kemper, and Phyllis Smith. source NBC

Even though it’s been six years since the show ended, the “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” star still keeps in touch with her costars, like Wilson.

In October, the actor shared a screenshot of a text exchange between him and Kemper, in which he nonchalantly asked to “borrow” $17,000 from her. He went on to ask if she could be a surrogate for him and his wife, Holiday Reinhorn.

“It’s really nice to have formed that bond with all the actors on the show and the crew as well,” Kemper told us. “Both ‘The Office’ and ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ were really nice workplaces, so I feel lucky to have been able to work with such kind people.”

