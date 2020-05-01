Elon Musk says his baby with partner Grimes is due Monday in his first tweet confirming the pregnancy

Elon Musk is known for his wild antics on Twitter, but his tweets Friday were especially erratic, with thoughts about Tesla’s share price, plans to sell all his belongings, and more criticisms of coronavirus-related lockdown orders.

Included in the Twitter tirade was Musk’s first acknowledgement of his expected child with Grimes, the musician he’s been in a relationship with since 2018.

Musk confirmed that the couple’s baby is due May 4.

Musician Grimes is due to give birth Monday to her first child with tech billionaire Elon Musk.

Musk confirmed the due date on Twitter on Friday, which was also the first time he’s publicly acknowledged his role as an expectant father with his longtime on-and-off girlfriend. Grimes first hinted that she was pregnant with cryptic posts on social media in January, and confirmed in an interview a couple months later that Musk was indeed the father.

Baby due on Monday — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2020

Musk is known for his wild antics on Twitter, but Friday was a particularly bizarre day of social media posts for the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX. Early in the day, Musk told his 33 million followers he was selling “almost all” his physical belongings, and he “will own no house.” He also tweeted he thought Tesla’s stock was “too high” – which was quickly followed by the company’s share price plunging.

He followed up with a tweet saying Grimes was mad at him, though it’s not clear for what exactly. It’s also unclear if the two are quarantining together amid coronavirus-related lockdown orders.

Grimes and Musk have been together since 2018, and publicly announced their relationship at an appearance together at the annual Met Gala. Throughout their on-and-off relationship, Grimes has acted as a staunch defender for Musk. She went to bat for Musk after he sent his infamous “funding secured” tweet in August 2018, which he later claimed he posted because he thought his girlfriend would find it funny.

The couple have also made multiple high-profile cameos together: They were spotted driving around Los Angeles in the new Tesla Cybertruck in late 2019, and Musk was in the audience to support Grimes during her performance at the 2019 Game Awards.

The couple has been cryptic online with details about their relationship and the pregnancy: After Grimes first shared photos of herself appearing to be pregnant in January, Musk responded with a tweet: “x is y.” Grimes said during a livestream on Twitch a couple months ago that the baby was due May 4, which Musk finally acknowledged for the first time in Friday’s tweet.

This will be Grimes’ first child, and Musk’s sixth.