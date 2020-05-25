Grimes and Elon Musk have reportedly changed their baby’s name to X Æ A-Xii in order to comply with a California law

Grimes revealed in an Instagram comment Sunday that she and Elon Musk have changed the name of their newborn baby.

Their son was originally named X Æ A-12, but the “Miss Anthropocene” singer told curious followers that they’d changed his name to X Æ A-Xii to comply with a California law.

“Roman numerals. Looks better tbh,” Grimes wrote in a comment.

After the singer and her partner Musk announced their child’s name earlier this month, many highlighted a California law that only allows the 26 letters of the alphabet, and one dash, to be included in a name.

The baby’s new name appears to comply with the law, although the debate still rages on about how to pronounce it.

Even though the baby’s name is now legal in California, there’s still a huge debate as to how to pronounce the infant’s name, and if his name is actually a string of seemingly random characters.

Grimes herself even said in a recent comment that the child “has many names,” and has been vague on the actual pronunciation of the name.

And Business Insider’s Avery Hartmans reported shortly after the child’s birth in early May that per California’s birth registration handbook, baby names can only include the 26 alphabetical characters of the English language, with the exception of hyphens or apostrophes in the case of names like “O’Hare” or “Smith-Jones.” Names cannot include numeric characters or diacritical marks like “ñ” or “ç,” which are used to signify pronunciation.

While it’s still unclear if Grimes and Musk’s unique name for their son will be accepted by the state of California, there are luckily plenty of hilarious memes about the infant’s moniker to enjoy in the meantime.