Elon Musk appears to be selling 2 of his Bel Air homes for a combined $40 million after declaring he would sell ‘almost all’ of his physical possessions

Elon Musk tweeted on Friday that he would sell “almost all” of his physical possessions and “own no house.”

On Sunday, two of his Bel Air properties appeared on the listings website Zillow for a combined total of $39.5 million.

Musk tweeted on Friday that one of the properties, which once belonged to the actor Gene Wilder, “cannot be torn down or lose any its soul.”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk appears to be following through on his sudden announcement that he would sell off the bulk of his worldly goods.

“I am selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house,” Musk tweeted on Friday.

On Sunday, two properties of his appeared on the listings website Zillow for a combined asking price of $39.5 million.

source Zillow

The first is a 20,000-square-foot Bel Air mansion Musk originally bought for $17 million. It has seven bedrooms, a two-story library, a swimming pool, and a tennis court.

The second home up for sale is on the same street for $9.5 million. It once belonged to the actor Gene Wilder.

source Zillow

In a tweet on Friday, Musk appeared to attach conditions to the purchase of this property.

“Just one stipulation on sale: I own Gene Wilder’s old house. It cannot be torn down or lose any its soul,” Musk said.

That residence is a 2,756-square-foot ranch-style property with five bedrooms.

Musk and companies connected to him are thought to own at least seven properties, mostly in Los Angeles.

Musk indicated on Friday that the fire sale of his possessions was not financially motivated.

“Don’t need the cash,” he tweeted. “Devoting myself to Mars and Earth. Possession just weigh you down.”

Musk also tweeted last week that he thought Tesla’s share price was “too high.” Tesla shares then dropped by 13%.