Elon Musk announced that he’ll launch The Boring Company China in Shanghai at the end of August

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced in a Saturday tweet that he would be launching The Boring Company China while on a Shanghai trip to the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in late August.

Musk founded The Boring Company, an infrastructure and tunneling construction company, in 2016 in part because of his frustrations with Los Angeles traffic.

The Boring Company has embarked on contracts and projects in Los Angeles, Chicago, Maryland, and Las Vegas, but has yet to complete any tunnels for consumer or commerical use.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced via a tweet on Saturday that he would be launching The Boring Company China, the first international extension of his infrastructure and tunneling construction company, in late August while in Shanghai for the second World Artificial Intelligence Conference.

In another tweet, the founder and CEO of The Boring Company confirmed that it would embark on building underwater tunnels, in addition to planned projects in Los Angeles, Chicago, Maryland, and Las Vegas.

Will also be launching The Boring Company China on this trip — E (@elonmusk) August 3, 2019

Musk created The Boring Company in 2016 as a subsidiary of SpaceX, his private aerospace manufacturing and space transportation company. In 2018, The Boring Company became a separate corporate entity, of which Musk owns 90 percent equity and SpaceX owns 6 percent equity.

Last year, the infrastructure company raised $112.5 million, 90 percent of which came from Musk, who says he spends between 2 and 3 percent of his time on The Boring Company.

While Musk’s tunneling construction venture has yet to complete any tunnels for commercial or consumer use, it is aiming to complete its first project, a tunnel connecting the two ends of the Las Vegas Convention Center, by the end of 2019. The company built a 2-mile test tunnel at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California, and has projects in mind to build “hyperloop” transportation tunnels in Chicago and between Baltimore and Washington, D.C.

Musk was partly inspired by traffic in Los Angeles in creating The Boring Company, and initially had plans to build tunnels in LA before opposition from local residents caused the project to be put on hold indefinitely.

The CEO is set to make an appearance at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference on August 29 to August 31, which will focus on artificial intelligence topics that include industrial development and technological innovation, along with applications for AI such as education, medical care, urban management, industry, and finance.