Elon Musk and YouTuber Casey Neistat bonded over a Tesla engineer’s massive ‘selfie stick’ extender pole

caption A composite image of YouTuber Casey Neistat (right) and Elon Musk (left). source YouTube/Reuters/Business Insider

Casey Neistat caught Elon Musk’s attention with a photo of a Tesla Energy staffer assessing his house.

Rather than use a ladder, the employee used a long telescopic pole to see on the roof, which Neistat loved.

His appreciative tweet caught Musk’s eye.

Elon Musk and YouTube personality Casey Neistat shared a moment online as both appreciated a very long telescopic pole employed by a Tesla engineer to assess Neistat’s house for solar panels.

Neistat shared a photo of the Tesla staffer at his house, with what he described as “the most boss selfie stick I’ve ever seen.”

having @Tesla Energy survey my house. asked the guy if he need a ladder to see the roof, he whipped out the most boss selfie stick I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/ZSnvsdwaVG — Casey Neistat (@Casey) November 15, 2019

He appeared to be using the stick to work out the practicalities of getting Tesla solar panels onto Neistat’s home. Tesla Energy makes both panels and batteries to store the energy.

On noticing Neistat’s appreciative post, Musk shared it with his own followers, noting: “Innovation comes in many ways.”

Innovation comes in many ways https://t.co/3plylbd1eZ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 15, 2019

Neistat retweeted that to his followers, and the cycle was complete.

The YouTuber has a history of appreciating Musk and his products, though the two appear never to have met.

In October 2018, Neistat responded to a tweet by Musk thanking Tesla owners, saying that his Tesla is the “greatest car I’ve owned.”

greatest car i've owned. congrats on the big quarter. love seeing the critics have to eat their hats — Casey Neistat (@Casey) October 25, 2018

He has also devoted several videos to Musk. One was a riff on Musk’s comments linking social media to unhappiness in his infamous weed-smoking interview with Joe Rogan.

Another was a tour of a prototype tunnel by Musk’s Boring Company in Los Angeles, where Neistat was one of a select group invited on a test drive, though he was not allowed to film it.

This is likely not the end of their online bromance.