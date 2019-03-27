Elon Musk contradicts Tesla’s return policy on Twitter

caption Tesla CEO Elon Musk. source Rebecca Cook / Reuters

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted on Wednesday a return policy for the electric car-maker’s vehicles that contradicts the policy described on Tesla’s website.

A Twitter user had replied to a tweet from Musk that said potential customers can return their cars after a week of use, saying he had been told otherwise for those who have taken a test drive.

“I called Tesla and they said the 1 week return policy is only if you don’t have a test drive in your name. In that case you only have 1 day. That’s dumb. I am 200km from the Tesla store… Is this even true?” the Twitter user said.

“No, it is one week either way,” Musk replied.

Tesla’s website says potential customers have a week to return their vehicles only if they have not taken a test drive. Otherwise, the return period is one day.

No, it is one week either way. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 27, 2019

“The standard return period is one (1) calendar day after delivery. If you have taken delivery of your vehicle without ever having taken a test or demo drive with us, we understand that you may want additional time to get to know your vehicle. In that case, you will have seven (7) calendar days after delivery to return your vehicle, subject to the terms and conditions of this policy,” the website says.

Musk’s use of Twitter has become a point of controversy for Tesla. In 2018, Musk tweeted that he had lined up a deal to take Tesla private, but the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sued Musk over the tweet, arguing that Musk was not as close to acquiring funding for the deal as he indicated. Musk reached a settlement with the SEC that required him to step down as the chairman of Tesla’s board of directors for three years, pay a $20 million fine, and receive approval for all future written communications that could be relevant to Tesla shareholders.

In February, Musk tweeted a projection about vehicle production that the SEC says violated the terms of their settlement. The agency asked a judge to hold Musk in contempt of the court that approved the 2018 settlement.

Got a Tesla tip? Contact this reporter at mmatousek@businessinsider.com.