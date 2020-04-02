Elon Musk is being criticized after apparently sending BiPAP machines instead of ventilators to a New York hospital

caption Elon Musk in June 2019. source REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Picture

Elon Musk is being criticized for apparently sending BiPAP machines, not the life-support ventilators most-needed to save coronavirus patients, to a New York hospital.

New York City Hospitals thanked Musk and Tesla in a tweet for sending “40 ventilators” to a hospital in Queens, but the photo appears to show a BiPAP machine, which is more commonly used for sleep apnea.

Some medical experts have warned that CPAP and BiPAP machines could be harmful in treating coronavirus patients by potentially spreading the disease.

But, the FDA recently issued guidance that CPAP and BiPAP machines could be substituted for ventilators as hospitals face shortages.

In a tweet, New York City Hospitals thanked Musk and Tesla for sending “40 ventilators” to Elmhurst Hospital in Queens, New York. The photo appears to show a BiPAP machine, which is more commonly used for problems like sleep apnea, rather than one of the larger, more expensive life-support ventilators that hospitals around the country are asking for to treat coronavirus patients.

Special thanks to @Tesla for a donation of 40 ventilators to our team at NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst #inQueens. These will be essential in the fight against the #coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/X3EwUxGFMl — NYC Health + Hospitals (@NYCHealthSystem) March 31, 2020

Musk has said that he would supply ventilators to hospitals where there are shortages, and that he would use Tesla factories to produce some.

The ventilators sent to the hospital in Queens, however, appear to be made by a company called ResMed, which told the Financial Times that “we think it’s great that Tesla purchased bilevel non-invasive ventilators,” more commonly referred to as BiPAP machines. “We applaud any company who can help get ventilators and other respiratory products to those in need,” the company said.

The use of BiPAP machines to treat coronavirus patients is controversial. Kaiser Health News reported that using the machines with a face mask could aerosolize the virus, causing it to potentially spread faster. The American Society of Anesthesiologists similarly said in February that using CPAP or BiPAP machines “may increase the risk of infectious transmission.”

But, the FDA recently said that CPAP and BiPAP machines could be used as an alternative to traditional life-support ventilators as hospitals around the country face shortages of the larger, more complex and costly ventilators.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

While the machines sent by Tesla appear to be different from the ventilators most in demand by hospitals, it’s likely that any additional equipment is appreciated as hospitals grapple with the coronavirus crisis.

Still, some on Twitter were quick to criticize Musk for possibly overstating his actions, recalling past public snafus like Musk’s infamous “funding secured” tweet.