Elon Musk fell off Glassdoor’s ranking of the top 100 CEOs after making the top-10 in 2017

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has fallen from the job-review site Glassdoor’s ranking of the top 100 CEOs.

Musk ranked 49th in 2018 and 8th in 2017, based on ratings from SpaceX employees. Feedback from Tesla employees does not appear to have been included in those rankings.

Musk has a 67% approval rating from Tesla employees, down from over 80% in early 2018, and an 89% approval rating from SpaceX employees, down from 94% in 2018, as of Monday morning.

A Tesla representative said the electric-car maker is on pace to receive more job applications this year than in 2017 and 2018 and directed Business Insider to LinkedIn’s 2019 list of the most sought-after companies in the US, in which Tesla ranked 16th, and Forbes’ 2018 list of the world’s most innovative business leaders, in which Musk ranked second.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Employees at both companies have in Glassdoor reviews praised their work environments and the opportunities they provide to work on meaningful projects, but have criticized the long hours and poor work-life balance they encourage.

Tesla employees have also criticized the company’s upper management, with some reviews from this year highlighting poor planning and communication.

Musk’s CEO-approval rating is lower than those of auto-industry rivals Jim Hackett (70%) and Michael Manley (70%), the CEOs of Ford and Fiat Chrysler, respectively, but higher than that of General Motors CEO Mary Barra (66%).

In the rocket industry, Musk’s approval rating is higher than those of Blue Origin CEO Jeff Bezos (81%) and United Launch Alliance CEO Tory Bruno (66%).

Musk has received criticism for his erratic behavior in the past year, including Twitter posts that have led to lawsuits and $40 million in fines from the Securities and Exchange Commission. Tesla employees told Business Insider in 2018 that Musk was inspiring and intelligent, but also impulsive and stubborn.

