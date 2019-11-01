Elon Musk is feuding with a popular car TV show after it posted a video of a Porsche Taycan beating a Tesla Model S in a drag race

caption The Tesla Model S and Porsche Taycan before a race filmed by “Top Gear.” source YouTube/Top Gear

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has taken issue with the TV show “Top Gear” over a video it posted on YouTube showing the high-end trim of Porsche’s Taycan electric sports car beating the high-end trim of Tesla’s Model S sedan in a drag race.

Another YouTube video, made by the drag-racing website DragTimes, speculated that “Top Gear” had not turned on the Model S’ “Ludicrous+” feature, which allows it to achieve its fastest-possible acceleration. The website also said that the 0-60 mph, 0-100 mph, and quarter-mile times for the Model S displayed by “Top Gear” in an on-screen graphic matched those from a prior race, and that it has received reports of faster quarter-mile times for the Model S than the time shown in the “Top Gear” video.

“Top Gear” responded to criticism of the segment on Thursday, saying it had turned on “Ludicrous+” for the Model S, and that the Taycan beat the Model S in all five of the drag races it ran. While the 0-60 mph, 0-100 mph, and quarter-mile times displayed for the Model S were from a prior race, they were faster than any of the times achieved during the five most recent races, the show added.

Musk tweeted on Thursday that he sided with DragTimes. On Friday, he criticized “Top Gear,” appearing to disagree with its statement that the Model S was in “Ludicrous+” mode.

“Show should be called ‘Low Gear’!” Musk said.

According to Tesla, the Model S’ performance trim can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 2.4 seconds and has a top speed of 163 mph, while Porsche says the Taycan’s performance trim can go from 0 to 60 mph in 2.6 seconds and has a top speed of 161 mph.

