‘Tesla builds cars with love’: Elon Musk fights back tears at company shareholder meeting

caption Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Tesla builds its vehicles with a level of care and affection other automakers can’t match. source Tesla

Tesla CEO Elon Musk began the company’s annual shareholder meeting on an emotional note on Tuesday.

Musk appeared to be on the verge of tears as he said Tesla builds its vehicles with a level of care and affection other automakers can’t match.

“At Tesla, we build our car with love. We really care,” he said.

He contrasted Tesla against other auto companies, whose vehicles he characterized as being driven by financial considerations.

“At a lot of other companies, they’re built by the marketing department and the finance department. There’s no soul.”

Musk also lauded the efforts of Tesla employees who have worked long hours.

“We’ve had people at Tesla who’ve worked 60 days straight. We’ve had to force them to go home,” he said.

Musk characterized recent months, which have brought questions about Tesla’s financial health, production process, and workplace conditions as “the most excruciating, hellish several months I’ve maybe ever had.”

At the beginning of the meeting, Tesla shareholders voted to keep CEO Elon Musk as the chairman of the company’s board of directors. A shareholder had proposed that the company replace Musk, who has served as the chairman of Tesla‘s board of directors since 2004 and its CEO since 2008, with an independent chairman. Tesla’s board of directors did not support the proposal and said Musk’s role as the company’s chairman has been essential to Tesla’s success so far and will allow the company to quickly adapt to new challenges.

