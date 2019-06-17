Elon Musk said he deleted his Twitter account. He has not.

caption Tesla CEO Elon Musk. source REUTERS/Mike Blake

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Sunday that he had “just deleted” his Twitter account.

As of Monday morning, the account was still live.

The message was the culmination of a strange weekend for the billionaire on Twitter, in which he criticized Tesla’s co-founder and refused to credit artists for their work.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Sunday said he had deleted his twitter account, but as of Monday morning, that was not the case.

“Just deleted my Twitter account,” he tweeted around midnight Eastern Time. The final message culminated a strange weekend for the billionaire chief executive in which he deleted tweets criticizing Tesla co-founder Martin Eberhard and garnered backlash for comments about crediting artists online.

Tesla did not respond to a request for comment from Business Insider about the tweets in question. Business Insider has reached out to Eberhard for comment as well.

Twitter landed Musk in hot water earlier this year. He faced off with US stock market regulators in federal court after he tweeted that he had secured funding to take Tesla private at $420 per share.

The fact that his account was still live more than eight hours later provided plenty of fodder for Musk’s 27 million followers.

