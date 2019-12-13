Elon Musk made a surprise appearance at one of the biggest gaming events of the year to support his girlfriend, Grimes

caption Elon Musk in the crowd at The Game Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on December 12, 2020. source YouTube/IGN

Elon Musk made a surprise cameo on Thursday night at The Game Awards, one of the biggest gaming events of the year.

Musk appeared in the crowd and gave a standing ovation to his girlfriend, the pop star Grimes, who had just finished a performance themed around the the upcoming game “Cyberpunk 2077.”

In addition to her musical performance, it was revealed that Grimes will appear as a character in the game, a pop star named Lizzy Wizzy.

Elon Musk appeared at on Thursday night at The Game Awards, a live awards show dedicated to the video game industry, and one of the biggest events of the year for gaming culture.

The camera found Musk in the crowd following a performance by Grimes, the award-winning pop star who’s been in a relationship with Musk since 2018. Grimes debuted her new song “4ÆM,” which later was released on streaming services.

Grimes’ performance, which featured intense CGI visuals and special effects, was themed around the game “Cyberpunk 2077,” which is set to release in May 2020. The game will feature music by Grimes, and she’ll also be voicing a character in the game, a pop artist named Lizzy Wizzy.

Elon sat and clapped for a few moments before getting up to give Grimes a standing ovation.

caption Elon Musk giving Grimes a standing ovation after her performance. source YouTube/IGN

Grimes’ performance was announced in advance, and many people predicted that Musk would accompany her in some way. Musk is an avid gamer, and is a big fan of games that feature futuristic aesthetics and combat, like “Overwatch” and “Mass Effect.”

“Cyberpunk 2077” definitely falls into this category, to the point that Elon’s even hinted at putting Tesla’s controversial new Cybertruck into the game.

See ya in 2077 ???? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2019

This was Musk and Grimes’ only appearance at The Game Awards.