Elon Musk took Gayle King for a drive in his Boring Company tunnel, and she looked terrified

caption Elon Musk riding through the Boring Company tunnel with Gayle King. source CBS This Morning/YouTube

CBS anchor Gayle King went for a test drive through the Boring Company’s new tunnel with Elon Musk.

Although the car was traveling at about 20 mph, King was visibly scared.

Musk said the car will be able to go much faster, and has previously said it has reached a top speed of 110 mph.

Elon Musk took CBS anchor Gayle King for a test drive through his Boring Company’s proof-of-concept tunnel, an experience which King seemed to find deeply scary.

The newly built Hawthorne Tunnel was unveiled on Tuesday night, but at the grand opening no guests were able to ride inside. In a report aired on Wednesday, Musk took King along at a conservative 20 mph, but she was visibly unnerved, at points even holding Musk’s hand for reassurance.

She also said that the tunnel, which is 12 feet in diameter, was “claustrophobic.”

Musk said at the unveiling event that the current top speed the company had reached in the tunnel was 110 mph, but that the technology is designed to speed cars along at more than 150 mph. However, he said for people going through 40 mph to 50 mph was a more manageable speed.

You can watch Gayle King’s report on the Boring Company and her ride with Musk here:

Musk told King that people will be able to go a lot faster than their own journey, but King replied “I don’t want to go any faster than what we just did, no thank you.”

Once the four-minute journey was over, King said that the ride was scary but also “very cool.” You can watch King’s full ride on the CBS website.