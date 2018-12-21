A celebrity jeweler made a flashy, $37,000 Tesla ring as a gift for Elon Musk

caption The ring is worth $37,000, Baller told Business Insider. source Twitter/BENBALLER

Celebrity jeweler Ben Baller made a diamond ring with Tesla‘s name and logo as a gift to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Baller said in an Instagram post.

The Tesla ring is the first piece of custom jewelry Baller has given as a gift, he said.

The ring is worth $37,000, Baller told Business Insider.

“Dear Elon Musk Please accept this 1 of 1 custom Diamond and Ruby #Tesla ring for being an inspiration to me and my best friend Paul aka @va_p100d FYI both of us own @teslamotors Model X P100D’s and both of us appreciate what you’ve done for Americans and the [the world],” Baller said.

“Why are we giving you this ring? Because you have motivated me and Paul to level up and push limits,” Baller said. “We salute you for giving almost 50,000 jobs to Americans and putting USA back on the map as a serious contender in the auto industry.”

