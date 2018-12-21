A celebrity jeweler made a flashy, $37,000 Tesla ring as a gift for Elon Musk

- source
- Twitter/BENBALLER
- Celebrity jeweler Ben Baller made a diamond ring with Tesla‘s name and logo as a gift to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Baller said in an Instagram post.
- The Tesla ring is the first piece of custom jewelry Baller has given as a gift, he said.
- The ring is worth $37,000, Baller told Business Insider.
Celebrity jeweler Ben Baller made a diamond ring with Tesla’s name and logo as a gift to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Baller said in an Instagram post.
“Dear Elon Musk Please accept this 1 of 1 custom Diamond and Ruby #Tesla ring for being an inspiration to me and my best friend Paul aka @va_p100d FYI both of us own @teslamotors Model X P100D’s and both of us appreciate what you’ve done for Americans and the [the world],” Baller said.
Read more: Elon Musk has reportedly donated $423,600 to Flint public schools to buy laptops for all of its seventh and eighth-grade students
The Tesla ring is the first piece of custom jewelry Baller has given as a gift, he said.
“Why are we giving you this ring? Because you have motivated me and Paul to level up and push limits,” Baller said. “We salute you for giving almost 50,000 jobs to Americans and putting USA back on the map as a serious contender in the auto industry.”
The ring is worth $37,000, Baller told Business Insider.
View this post on Instagram
Dear Elon Musk Please accept this 1 of 1 custom Diamond and Ruby #Tesla ring for being an inspiration to me and my best friend Paul aka @va_p100d FYI both of us own @teslamotors Model X P100D’s and both of us appreciate what you’ve done for Americans and the ???? FYI I have never gifted anyone a custom piece of jewelry in my career. In fact I have a long list of clients who are waiting to pay for a piece by me, but they’ll have to wait so that we could gift you this ring for Christmas. Why are we giving you this ring? Because you have motivated me and Paul to level up and push limits. ???????? This ring is made of solid Platinum and I custom cut diamond baguettes to spell out T-E-S-L-A. on the back of the ring… On the front of the ring I set a rare Trillion cut diamond to emphasize the “T” logo surrounded by round brilliant white diamonds(all diamonds used on this ring are VVS1 clarity). The rest of the ring is made of the highest quality rubies all pave set by hand. This ring was designed and created here in America, just like your cars. We salute you for giving almost 50,000 jobs to Americans and putting USA back on the map as a serious contender in the auto industry. The last successful US car company startup before Tesla was Chrysler and that was 90 years ago. You could have easily retired after you sold PayPal but you bet it all on Tesla and that takes BIG balls. Much respect. Please tell me where you would like us to deliver this ring. And thank you for being awesome.