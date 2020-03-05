Musician Grimes says tech billionaire Elon Musk’s goals are very similar to Bernie Sanders’ and that he’s ‘tangibly, visibly’ solving the world’s problems

caption Elon Musk and Grimes. source RW/MediaPunch/IPx

Grimes compared her boyfriend, Elon Musk, to Sen. Bernie Sanders, saying their goals are “very similar.”

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Grimes said that Musk’s work on issues like climate change and space travel is “tangibly, visibly” making a difference, and that the government doesn’t have the capacity to solve the world’s problems.

Musk, who is the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla and the founder of The Boring Company and Neuralink, is worth around $40 billion.

Sanders has said that billionaires should not exist and is proposing a wealth tax on those with a net worth of at least $32 million.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone’s Brian Hiatt, Grimes touched on everything from the baby she’s expecting with Musk to her and Musk’s political views, including Grimes’ support for Sanders, a democratic candidate for president.

“When I look at the aims of my boyfriend and I look at the aims of Bernie, like, their end goals are very similar,” Grimes told Rolling Stone. “Fix environmental problems, reduce suffering. It’s worth dissecting the wealth gap, it’s worth dissecting the existence of billionaires, but situations have nuance.”

Musk, whose net worth hovers around $40 billion, is the CEO of electric car company Tesla and rocket company SpaceX, and is the founder of Neuralink (which aims to one day let you control computers using your brain) and tunnel construction firm The Boring Company.

In the past, Musk has worked on humanitarian causes, like donating hundreds of solar-powered batteries to Puerto Rico after it was hit by Hurricane Maria in 2017. He’s also been outspoken about climate change, calling fossil fuels “the dumbest experiment in human history.”

Musk had endorsed Andrew Yang in the 2020 presidential election, but given that Yang has since dropped out of the race, Musk may have switched his allegiance to Sanders.

A Sanders presidency likely wouldn’t be financially beneficial for Musk, however. Sanders believes that billionaires should not exist and proposes a wealth tax on those with a net worth of at least $32 million.

‘It’s not a welcome time for nuance’

Grimes told Rolling Stone that her political views have evolved over time, saying she used to be “hard, hard, hard, left.”

“I still actually sort of am, but there’s the obvious dissonance of my boyfriend,” Grimes told Rolling Stone. “And I think this is the crux of most of the rage.”

Grimes specifically pointed to Musk’s political donations – he’s given to Republicans and well as Democrats – as being the source of backlash in the past. In 2018, it was revealed that Musk made donations to Republican political committees, which Grimes defended as “the price of doing business in America.” She also stuck up for Musk after Tesla was accused of blocking unionization efforts, calling it “fake news” and saying that she had tried to encourage a union vote at the company.

Grimes noted that “it’s not like a welcome time for nuance,” but overall, she said, Musk is working to make the world a better place.

“There are a lot of problems in the world that we need to solve,” Grimes said. “The government does not truly have the capacity to solve them. My boyfriend is actually doing it, tangibly, visibly – like, you just can’t deny it.”

You can read the full interview with Grimes over at Rolling Stone.