Gwyneth Paltrow, whose daughter is named Apple, said Elon Musk and Grimes’ baby name wins for ‘most controversial’

On May 4, Musician Grimes and Elon Musk gave birth to their first child, X Æ A-12.

The pronunciation of their child’s name initially led to confusion and memes, but the couple says the name is pronounced “X Ash Archangel.”

Gwyneth Paltrow, whose daughter is named Apple, joked in an Instagram comment that Grimes and Musk’s newborn wins for having “the controversial baby name.”

On May 4, the musician Grimes gave birth to her first child with Elon Musk. The couple named their baby X Æ A-12, and guesses about the name’s pronunciation sparked confusion and a plethora of memes.

Grimes offered a breakdown via Twitter of all the symbols in her the child’s name, and on Thursday, Musk explained on the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast and said that the name is pronounced “X Ash Archangel.”

Following Musk and Grimes welcoming their baby boy into the world, Gwyneth Paltrow – another celebrity parent known for using a notably unique baby name – made a lighthearted comment about X Æ A-12.

In 2004, Paltrow gave birth to her first child with Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin, her ex-husband. The couple named their daughter Apple Blythe Alison Martin.

As documented by the Instagram account Comments By Celebs, Paltrow wrote a comment on the InStyle Instagram post featuring the news of Musk and Grimes’ baby. Paltrow said: “#ChrisMartin I think we got beat for most controversial baby name.”

Paltrow told Oprah in 2004 that the name Apple was Martin’s idea.

“Her daddy said ‘If it’s a girl, I think her name should be Apple,'” Paltrow said in an interview on “The Oprah Winfrey Show.” “It sounded so sweet, and it conjured such a lovely picture for me, you know. Apples are so sweet and they’re wholesome, and it’s biblical, and I just thought it sounded so lovely and clean.”

“Then she was born and it became an international outrage,” Paltrow continued in her interview with Oprah. “I mean, which I found surprising because there are people named Rose, or Lily, Ivy, June . . . lots of pretty nouns.”

“She may be the first Apple,” Oprah said.

As for Grimes and Musk, the inspiration for the name X Æ A-12, which is filled with hidden meanings, apparently may have come from X-Men comics.