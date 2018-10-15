Grimes and Elon Musk have been spotted together for the first time since the SEC filed a lawsuit claiming that Musk falsely claimed he would take Tesla private at $420 to amuse his girlfriend

caption Elon Musk and Grimes attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. source Neilson Barnard/Getty

Tesla founder Elon Musk and indie pop singer and producer Grimes seem to have reconnected.

Musk and Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, were caught on camera visiting a pumpkin patch with Musks’ five sons in Los Angeles over the weekend.

The outing marks the first time the pair have been spotted in public together after Musk was sued by the Securities and Exchange Commission in late September. The suit, which Musk settled out of court, accused Musk of false or misleading statements about taking Tesla private – in part to amuse Grimes.

In mid-August, Musk set off a dramatic sequence of events for Tesla when he tweeted that he was taking the company private at $420 per share. The filing stated that Musk claims he calculated the $420 price point based on a 20% premium on the day’s closing share price, which resulted in a price of $419.

“Musk stated that he rounded the price up to $420 because he had recently learned about the number’s significance in marijuana culture and thought his girlfriend ‘would find it funny, which admittedly is not a great reason to pick a price,'” the filing reads.

caption Elon Musk once again follows Grimes on Twitter. source Twitter

Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, began dating Musk in spring 2018. However, the relationship seems to have been on-again and off-again, based on Musks’ social media habits, since August.

Musk deleted his Instagram and unfollowed Grimes on Twitter in mid-August, soon after he announced plans to take Tesla public. Musk has since refollowed Grimes (in mid-September) and unfollowed her (in late September). As of Monday, Musk once against follows Grimes on Twitter.

Representatives for Elon Musk and Grimes did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.