Elon Musk offers to help rescue the Thai soccer team stuck in a cave

Elon Musk says he is “happy to help” if there’s anything he can contribute to the rescue mission of a Thai soccer team that’s been trapped inside a cave since June.

Authorities are finalizing their rescue plan after finding the group earlier this week.

A Twitter user asked the Tesla, SpaceX, and Boring Company CEO if he could provide any assistance with the recovery of the 12 boys and their coach who have been stuck in a Thai cave for nearly two weeks, and Musk replied in the affirmative a few hours later.

I suspect that the Thai govt has this under control, but I’m happy to help if there is a way to do so — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 4, 2018

It’s unclear if, and how, Musk would contribute to the rescue team which has assembled from around the world to carry out the complex mission. The journey into the cave where the team was found is a treacherous one.

Notably, the serial entrepreneur is actively engaged in below-surface tunneling in the US, via his Boring Company, which is developing a series of underground tunnels in some major cities to make room for Loop, Musk’s idea for a next-generation high-speed transit system.

Separately, Musk has been increasingly engaging with fans and others on Twitter. In April and May his tweeting quadrupled, and Quartz counted that 80% of all his Twitter interactions in May were replies rather than original posts.

The reason for the shift is not clear, but Musk’s tweets have driven business in the past.

Last year, Musk made a bet on Twitter with Atlassian’s Mike Cannon-Brookes that Tesla could build the world’s largest lithium-ion battery in Australia in 100 days, or the company would do it for free.

The project met its deadline which, if it had been missed, Musk had said would have cost him “probably $50 million or more.”