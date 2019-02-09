Elon Musk is selling his $4.5 million home that overlooks Los Angeles. Here’s a look inside

One of Elon Musk‘s mansions is for sale.

The billionaire has listed a four-bedroom, three-bath home in Los Angeles for $4.5 million, Forbes first reported.

Tesla’s chief executive originally bought the house – which is considerably smaller than some of his others – along with his now ex-wife Talulah Riley in 2013 for $3.695 million. If the asking price of $4.5 million holds, Musk stands to make nearly $1 million in profit from the sale.

Here’s a look inside:

The home is located in Brentwood, about 15 miles Northwest of Downtown Los Angeles.

source
Google Maps

It’s on an odd-shaped triangle lot, but makes full use of the compact space.

source
Hilton & Hyland

Large privacy hedges help the home stay secluded despite how close it is to the street.

source
Hilton & Hyland

Once inside, huge floor-to-ceiling windows let in natural light to the open living space.

source
Hilton & Hyland

The sleek “cook’s kitchen” opens right into the living room, and has plenty of counter space for entertaining.

source
Hilton & Hyland

The second-floor master bedroom is just as sun-drenched as the rest of the house, with a massive walk-in closet.

source
Hilton & Hyland

Nestled in the corner of the boomerang-shaped house is a backyard that is divided only by even more large windows.

source
Hilton & Hyland

The saltwater pool, hot tub, and patio areas are “ideal for relaxing,” the real estate agency says.

source
Hilton & Hyland

