Elon Musk is selling his $4.5 million home that overlooks Los Angeles. Here’s a look inside

One of Elon Musk‘s mansions is for sale.

The billionaire has listed a four-bedroom, three-bath home in Los Angeles for $4.5 million, Forbes first reported.

Tesla’s chief executive originally bought the house – which is considerably smaller than some of his others – along with his now ex-wife Talulah Riley in 2013 for $3.695 million. If the asking price of $4.5 million holds, Musk stands to make nearly $1 million in profit from the sale.

Here’s a look inside:

The home is located in Brentwood, about 15 miles Northwest of Downtown Los Angeles.

It’s on an odd-shaped triangle lot, but makes full use of the compact space.

Large privacy hedges help the home stay secluded despite how close it is to the street.

Once inside, huge floor-to-ceiling windows let in natural light to the open living space.

The sleek “cook’s kitchen” opens right into the living room, and has plenty of counter space for entertaining.

The second-floor master bedroom is just as sun-drenched as the rest of the house, with a massive walk-in closet.

Nestled in the corner of the boomerang-shaped house is a backyard that is divided only by even more large windows.

The saltwater pool, hot tub, and patio areas are “ideal for relaxing,” the real estate agency says.