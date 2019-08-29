Elon Musk says humans communicate so slowly with computers that it will sound like whale speech to future AI

caption Tesla, SpaceX, and Neuralink CEO Elon Musk. source PewDiePie/YouTube

Elon Musk is the CEO of three companies: Tesla, Neuralink, and SpaceX. The second of those three, Neuralink, is focused on creating human-computer interfaces to connect artificial intelligence with the human mind and body.

Musk is focused on human-computer interfaces because he’s worried about the human race getting left behind as AI gets better and better.

One major problem Musk pointed to in a talk on AI this week in Shanghai: Humans communicate data far, far more slowly than computers. “Human speech to a computer will sound like very slow tonal wheezing, kind of like whale sounds,” he said.

There are major language barriers between human beings and computers.

For one, human beings communicate with language and text and images – all inputs that are inherently slower at communicating information than straight-up data.

But also, crucially, computers perceive time differently than human beings. That’s because of their ability to process data at a far higher speed than humans can.

The information is <em>inside</em> the computer?

“To a computer… a millisecond is an eternity, but to us it’s nothing,” Tesla, SpaceX, and Neuralink CEO Elon Musk said in a wide-ranging conversation about AI in Shanghai, China this week. “Human speech to a computer will sound like very slow tonal wheezing, kind of like whale sounds. Because what’s our bandwidth – a few hundred bits per second, basically, maybe a few kilobits per second if you’re going to be generous?”

In so many words, Musk is saying that human forms of communication – speech, gestures, etc. – are built for communicating with other human beings. When those inputs are applied to “speaking” to a computer, they become woefully inadequate.

Computers, however, can communicate data far, far more quickly – “at a terabyte level,” Musk said.

And that communication difference could be a major issue for future AI-human relations, to the point where it would be similar to a tree trying to communicate with a human being.

“The computer will just get impatient, if nothing else,” Musk said. “It will be like talking to a tree – that’s humans.”

Check out the full video of the talk with Musk and Ma right here.