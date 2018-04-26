Elon Musk just announced that he’s building a ‘cyborg dragon’ and House Targaryen has demanded some respect

Elon Musk has announced a project he’s working on: a cyborg dragon Getty Images

No, your eyes are not deceiving you. Billionaire tech-entrepreneur Elon Musk has just announced his latest project: a cyborg dragon.

All bets are on the table as to whether he will deliver it in some form of another (dragons aren’t real, by the way) but the boss of Tesla, SpaceX and a few other tech companies is no stranger to pulling gags with his witty Twitter posts.

Then again, Musk has a history of turning what many might think is a joke into reality too.

Just look what he made of his Boring Company flamethrower venture, which went on to sell all 20,000 units, raising some $10m, and the company’s $20 hat sale which moved 50,000 pieces.

In the 14 hours since he announced his latest ambitious project on Twitter, the tweet amassed over 81,000 retweets and almost 336,000 likes – and the numbers are still raking up.

Oh btw I’m building a cyborg dragon — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2018

No surprises that not many people are taking him seriously.

Can i have it as a pet? — Jakob Oldsjö (@JOldsjo) April 25, 2018

Can I be the first to test ride it? 😍 — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) April 26, 2018

Fully flexible? Or just the head? — Isen (@IsenUnOrdinary) April 26, 2018

how did you get the flight specs figured out? are we using jet propulsion or just normal wide wing span with lightweight material? — martin jimenez (@snueltoro) April 25, 2018

cool. but can you help me create a godzilla rocket? pic.twitter.com/fWaSMKweSS — Thor Wood (@Thor317Wood) April 25, 2018

Unfortunately for Musk, the Twitter handle of a certain wildly-popular TV franchise spotted the tweet and demanded some respect, to which he replied candidly: