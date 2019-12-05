Elon Musk said in a leaked email to Tesla employees that delivering cars and installing solar roofs are his top priorities for the end of the year

caption Tesla CEO Elon Musk. source Mark Brake / Getty Images

Fulfilling customer orders and installing more solar products are Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s two biggest priorities for the electric-car maker for the end of this year, Musk said Wednesday in an internal email obtained by Business Insider. Electrek‘s Fred Lambert first reported the contents of email.

“The first is making sure all cars are delivered to their customers before end of year,” Musk said of his priorities for December. “The second, just as important, is that we immediately increase the rate of solar deployments by a significant degree.”

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company has tended to increase the rate of vehicle deliveries at the end of a quarter, sometimes seeking help from employees who work outside of its sales and delivery division. In its third-quarter earnings letter, published in October, Tesla said it expected to set another quarterly delivery record during the final three months of this year. The company delivered 97,000 vehicles during the third quarter.

Sales of Tesla’s solar products, which include traditional solar panels and roof tiles with solar cells inside of them, have largely declined since Tesla acquired the solar company SolarCity in 2016, though they grew during the third quarter. The solar roof tiles, known as the Solar Roof, have been subject to significant delays during the past three years. Tesla introduced a standardized, online ordering system for solar panels this year, saying it would lower prices.

You can read Musk’s full email below:

Subject line: Tesla’s two most critical priorities for December The first is making sure all cars are delivered to their customers before end of year. The second, just as important, is that we immediately increase the rate of solar deployments by a significant degree. Please send me a note directly 24/7 if I can do anything to help in these two regards. Thanks, Elon

